NEET answer key 2019 to release after May 20, says NTA

NEET answer key 2019: The answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 will be released after May 20, 2019 (Monday) at the official website ntaneet.nic.in. Talking to indianexpress.com, DG NTA, Vineet Joshi said, “The answer keys of the exam will be released only after the competitive exam is conducted in Odisha and Bengaluru as well.”

Advertising

The NEET 2019 was conducted on May 5 but for the students from Odisha region or those whose centre was in Odisha, the medical entrance exam was postponed. The delay was caused as a result of cyclone Fani which disturbed the entire state and the neighbouring regions. Additionally, hundreds of students who missed their NEET 2019 exam due to train delay in Karnataka will also appear for the exam on May 20, 2019.

Read| Top medical colleges in India

Earlier, the NEET answer key was scheduled to be released by the second week of May 2019. Students will also get a chance to raise objections against the answer key. The objections will be analysed and the final answer key will be released, thereafter. The result will be based on the final answer key. The NEET result 2019 is scheduled to be declared on June 5, 2019.

NEET answer key 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on ‘NEET answer key’ in the left-hand panel

Step 3: A PDF will open

Advertising

Meanwhile, the NTA recently has released notice regarding important instructions to follow during NEET 2019. In the NEET 2019, candidates are adviced not wear sleeves or shoes in the exam. Check NEET 2019 dress code instructions here.

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry, and biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. The national level competitive exam is a pre-requisite for admission to medical and dental courses in India and abroad for Indian students.