NEET answer key 2019 released: How to check at ntaneet.nic.in

NEET answer keys 2019: The answer keys of the National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET 2019) have been released by the National Testing Agency. All the candidates who had appeared for the NEET 2019 can check the answer keys on the official website, ntaneet.nic.in. The candidates can challenge the answer keys on payment of non-refundable processing fee of Rs.1000/- per answer challenged. The last date to apply is May 30.

Advertising

According to the experts, the general cut-off the NEET examination may vary between 125 to 135. “The expected general cut off for NEET qualified would vary between 125-135. But for admissions in colleges the cut off may vary 510-520,” Navin C Joshi, Academic Head at Gradeup said.

IN PICTURES | NTA conducts NEET 2019 for the first time, over 15 lakh appear for exam

NEET answer keys 2019: How to download?

Step 1: Visit the official website- ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the download answer key on the homepage

Step 3: Enter your registration number or roll number

Step 4: A pdf file with answer key will open

Advertising

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

About the NEET

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry, and biology. Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. The national level competitive exam is a pre-requisite for admission to medical and dental courses in India and abroad for Indian students.

Over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the NEET examination that was conducted in 156 cities across the country. The number of students has gone up from 13 lakh last year to 15 lakh this year. The reason could be making NEET mandatory for Indian students aspiring to pursue medicine abroad as well. But with the increase in the competition, applicants will have to work a lot harder to reach their goal.