‘How to check NEET result’ among the most search topics by Indians in 2019

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) was among the top searches of Indians in 2019. NEET was ranked as the seventh top searched topic in Goggle this year, while the top five slots were booked by India versus South Africa, Cameron Boyce, Copa Aerica, Bangladesh versus India and iPhone 11.

Among the ‘how-to category’ in Google India searches, ‘how to check NEET result‘ was in the top fourth choice. It was behind ‘how to vote’, ‘how to link Aadhaar and PAN’ and ‘how to check name in voter’s list’.

Who searched for NEET?

Most searches about the ‘how to check NEET result’ were from Jammu and Kashmir, while ‘NEET result’ has most searches from ‘Andaman and Nicobar islands’.

What is NEET?

For those who have not been part of making the keyword a trend, NEET is a nationwide exam conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) to select students to take admission in the medical profession. All those who wish to pursue MBBS or BDS need to clear NEET. It is equivalent to the JEE Main exam, which is the entrance test for engineering courses.

Why was NEET in the news?

Apart from the sheer strength of the candidates who applied for the exam which was over 15 lakh, the NEET was in news for many reasons.

From this year onwards, NEET was made mandatory for candidates who wish to study medicine abroad as well. Earlier, those who studied medicine abroad did not have to clear the medical entrance test or any other exam before applying for admission.

The NEET All India Rank (AIR) 2 holder called the exam easy and less competitive than the AIIMS entrance exam. Further, the proposal to merge the AIIMS and JIPMER entrance exam with NEET was also cleared. Thus, from NEET 2020 onwards, no entrance exams will be conducted for JIPMER or AIIMS and admission will be granted through NEET.

Meanwhile, NEET 2020 applications have already begun. This year, to allow more applications from Jammu and Kashmir students, applications will also be accepted in offline mode from candidates hailing from the region.

About learning on Google, India educated itself about an array of topics from Modi to the black hole, check the list –

Top What is … searches in 2019

Article 370

Exit poll

Black-hole

Howdy Modi

e-cigarette

DLS method in cricket

Ayodhya case

Article 15

Surgical strike

Abhinandan Varthaman – the Indian pilot who landed in Pakisthan during India’s surgical strike was the most searched personality of the year.

Overall top searches of 2019

India:

1 Cricket world cup

2 Lok Sabha Elections

3 Chandrayaan 2

4 Kabir Singh

5 Avengers: Endgame

6 Article 370

7 NEET results

8 Joker

9 Captain Marvel

10 PM Kisan Yojana

In 2018, ‘Jobs near me’ and ‘how to check 10th result’ were the most searched topics by Indians.

