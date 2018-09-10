NEET, AIIMS, JIPMER 2019: List of medical entrance exams and their schedule

NEET, AIIMS, JIPMER 2019: This year, the NEET examination will be conducted on May 5. (Image source: pixabay.com) NEET, AIIMS, JIPMER 2019: This year, the NEET examination will be conducted on May 5. (Image source: pixabay.com)

NEET, AIIMS, JIPMER 2019: Every year, over 11 lakh medical aspirants appear for the MBBS entrance exams. While NEET has been made mandatory for admission in medical colleges sicne 2016, AIIMS and JIPMER conduct separate tests. Here is the list of these exams and their tentative schedule.

NEET 2019: Exams on May 5

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2019 will be conducted once in a year. The entrance examination, which is the gateway for admissions to medical institutions across the country, will be held as a pen-and-paper test and only once next year, on May 5, the HRD Ministry announced in a statement. NEET will be conducted on May 5 and the admit card will be available to download from April 15. The online registration process will be commenced from November 1, and the result of the NEET examination is scheduled to be released on June 5, 2019.

NEET 2019: Important dates

Online registration process: November 1 to November 30, 2018

Download of admit cards: April 15

Date of examinations: May 5

Result date: June 5, 2019.

NEET UG 2019: Exam pattern and syllabus

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.

Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry. Preparation syllabus includes the whole of Class 11 and 12 standard NCERT textbooks in the respective subjects. Every correct answer would fetch you plus four marks and every incorrect answer results in a negative mark. Questions that are not attempted do not have any penalty marks. So, choose your battles wisely, if you do not know a question for sure, do not mark it.

NEET PG 2019, MDS 2019: Important Dates

The examination dates of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) PG and MDS examinations have been announced. The National Board of Examination (NBE) has released the examination schedule for the MCQ based examination, the MDS examination will be conducted on December 14, 2018, and the PG 2019 examination will be held on January 6, 2019

NEET PG/ MDS examination: Important dates National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Post Graduate (NEET-PG) 2019 : January 6, 2019

NEET-MDS 2019: December 14, 2018

AIIMS

The AIIMS entrance examination is a gateway to the most prestigious medical college in the country. Apart from the main centre in New Delhi which was established in 1956, there are six other colleges at various cities across India. The colleges are AIIMS Bhopal, AIIMS Bhubaneswar, AIIMS Jodhpur, AIIMS Patna, AIIMS Raipur, AIIMS Rishikesh.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Important dates

The AIIMS MBBS exam is likely to be conducted between May 25 and 26 next year. For the PG admission, the exam is expected to be conducted on May 5, 2019. The exams for the M.Sc and Biotechnology aspirants are likely to be held on June 29. The students can expect the results before July 5, 2019.

Tentative dates

Online submission of application forms: First week of January to March. 2019

Downloading of admit cards: First week of May, 2019

Dates of examination:

MBBS: May 25 and 26

PG: May 5

M.Sc and Biotechnology: June 29

Declaration of results: July 5, 2019

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Minimum marks to qualify

Candidates belonging to unreserved category must score at least 50 per cent, those belonging to OBC (non-creamy layer) must score at least 45 per cent and those belonging to SC/ST must score at least 40 per cent in order to be considered eligible for further counselling process of AIIMS MBBS.

AIIMS MBBS 2019: Exam pattern

Physics: 60 questions

Chemistry: 60 questions

Biology: 60 questions

General knowledge: 10 questions

Aptitude and logical thinking: 10 questions

There are certain instructions and rules which candidates have to adhere by before the exam and while appearing for the exam. Read out the below-mentioned suggestions for a hassle-free examination.

JIPMER 2019

Every year, thousands of medical aspirants sit for the Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) entrance examinations to get admission into JIPMER Puducherry and Karaikal. There are 150 MBBS seats at JIPMER Puducherry and 50 at JIPMER Karaikal. The duration of the course will be 4 years and 6 months, followed by 1 year of compulsory rotatory internship for the award of degree.

JIPMER MBBS 2019: Important dates

Online submission of application forms: March 6 to April 12, 2019

Download of admit card: May third week

Dates of examination: June 2, 2019

Result or rank list: Third week of June

Examination scheme and pattern

The online computer based test (CBT) is scheduled to be conducted on June 3. It will be conducted either in one or two shifts. The duration of the same will be 2.5 hours. Questions will be asked from physics, chemistry, biology, English language and comprehension and logical and quantitative reasoning.

