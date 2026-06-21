NEET again today | The art of conducting exams: As leaks stain NTA scorecard, other agencies fare well

Parliamentary panel flagged what it saw as NTA’s problems in its 2025 report

Written by: Vikas Pathak, Vidheesha Kuntamalla
6 min readNew DelhiJun 21, 2026 01:17 AM IST
NEET UG 2026, NEET UG 2026 retest, NEET UG 2026 re exam, neet retest, neet re exam, NEET UG 2026 paper leak, National Testing Agency NTA, NEET UG 2026 cancellation, NEET paper leak Rajasthan, NTA NEET re-exam date 2026, NEET investigation, WhatsApp guess paper leak, CBI probe NEET leak, WhatsApp paper leak syndicate, Nashik medical student Shubham Kharinar, Private Mafia WhatsApp group, NEET guess paper controversy, exam paper leak India, Sikar NEET coaching hub, multi-state exam scam India, NEET chemistry paper leak Sikar, CBI probe NEET 2026, medical entrance exam cancelled India, 22 lakh students NEET re-test, Indian expressPolice and security personnel make arrangements ahead of the NEET-UG re-examination, at an examination centre, in Chikkamagaluru, Karnataka, Saturday, June 20, 2026. More than 22.79 lakh medical aspirants will appear for the re-examination on Sunday, nearly seven weeks after the original test was cancelled following allegations of a paper leak that triggered nationwide outrage, political sparring and legal challenges. (PTI Photo)
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AS THE National Testing Agency (NTA) prepares to reconduct NEET 2026 on Sunday, over a month after the cancellation of the May 12 exam following allegations of paper leaks, the conduct of competitive exams in the country has become an issue of public debate.

Be it the protests of the Cockroach Janata Party or the student outreach campaign launched by Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi from Kota — the hub of coaching institutes — the exam conducting agency has been facing criticisms from different sections.

The Indian Express takes a look at the conduct of major competitive exams since 2018 – the year the NTA was constituted – to compare the glitches, leaks and efficiency of different agencies in conducting the tests.

Also Read | Ahead of NEET UG re-exam, 12 suicides in 37 days

Panel Report

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Education, Women, Children, Youth and Sports, in its report submitted to Parliament last year (371st Report, 2025), had flagged what it saw as the NTA’s problems. “It has been brought to the notice of the Committee that in the year 2024 alone, of the 14 competitive examinations conducted by the NTA, at least five faced major issues and as a result, three examinations viz. UGC-NET, CSIR-NET and NEET-PG had to be postponed, one examination viz. NEET-UG saw instances of paper leaks, and one examination i.e CUET (UG/PG) saw its results postponed,” it noted.

“In JEE Main 2025 held in January 2025, at least 12 questions had to be withdrawn due to errors noted in the final answer key of the engineering entrance exam. The Committee observed that such instances do not inspire confidence of the examinees in the system. The Committee therefore recommends that NTA needs to quickly get their act together so that such instances… do not occur in future,” the panel said.

Among the popular exams conducted by NTA are NEET for admission to medical colleges; JEE (Main) for admission to the NITs and IIITs, among other institutes; UGC-NET; CSIR-NET and CUET.

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Some popular exams that are outside the purview of the NTA are the civil services and NDA exams, both conducted by UPSC, JEE (Advanced) for admissions primarily to the IITs conducted by one among the top seven IITs each year on a rotational basis, and CAT for admissions primarily to the IIMs, conducted by individual IIMs on a rotational basis.

NTA’s record

In 2019 and 2020, the NTA conducted NEET, JEE (Main) and UGC NET with no complaints.

In 2021, an FIR was registered in Jaipur after allegations of NEET paper leak circulated on social media. Arrests were made and even cash seized from an accused. The NTA denied the allegations of a paper leak and no nationwide re-exam was ordered.

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The same year, JEE (Main) came under the scanner. An FIR was registered against Affinity Education Pvt Ltd for remotely hacking exam computers from a Sonipat centre, and solving papers for candidates who paid Rs 12-15 lakh each. The CBI raided 20 locations during the investigation.

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For UGC-NET 2021, there were disputed allegations on social media; the NTA denied the claims and no proof of a leak was found.

In NEET 2022, there were isolated allegations of malpractices at individual centres but no confirmed leak.

In UGC NET 2022, students’ groups SFI and AISA alleged that the history paper had been leaked. The NTA denied the charge, saying the circulating paper’s format did not match that of the actual exam.

Also Read | From experts to accused: Prominent Pune faces in NEET-UG paper leak

The debut year of CUET (UG) in 2022 was marked by logistical chaos and technical glitches, but there was no confirmed paper leak. The logistical issues of CUET continued the next year, but there were no major paper leak claims.

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NEET-UG 2024 saw a big controversy – the question paper was photographed from the NTA’s trunk in a strong room in Hazaribagh and was sold 24 hours before the exam for Rs 30 lakh and above. The leak came to light when 67 candidates scored a perfect 720. The CBI filed five chargesheets against 45 accused. The Supreme Court refused to order a full retest; a limited retest was held for 1,563 candidates, out of whom 813 appeared.

UGC NET 2024 was cancelled after allegations that the questions had appeared on the dark web. There were allegations against CUET PG 2024 too. In 2025, CSIR-UGC NET saw question paper leak allegations in Haryana.

In 2026, NEET (UG) was cancelled because of paper leak allegations and the retest was scheduled for June 21.

The Telegram app has been temporarily banned, with the government saying it was being used to sell fake question papers before the NEET retest.

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Also Read | Anatomy of a NEET leak: A paid WhatsApp group, a whistleblower under cloud, and a ‘guess paper’ that spread like wildfire

Non-NTA exams

The civil services exams for recruitment of officers to the IAS, IPS, IFS and the allied services held by the UPSC have been clean. In a reply in the Rajya Sabha on whether any question paper leaks had been reported between 2021 and 2026, the government answered in the negative. A Gujarati newspaper, however, did allege a leak in the UPSC prelims 2025, but this was denied by the agency and no FIR was registered.

The JEE (Advanced) exam for admission to the IITs has also been clean over the period, with no leaks being reported. So has been CAT for admission to the IIMs.

However, long before the period under review, there was one infamous CAT leak.

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Also Read | Exclusive | What teacher who first flagged NEET leak wrote in his complaint

In 2003, one Ranjeet Don from Bihar was arrested with his associates for leaking the November 2003 CAT paper; the exam for admission to IIMs had to be held again months later.

Some of the non-NTA exams which have seen serious charges of paper leaks over these years are the BPSC common competitive examination 2022, UP police constables recruitment Exam 2024, RPSC second-grade teacher exam 2022 and the UP teacher eligibility exam paper leak of 2021.

 

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Vikas Pathak
Vikas Pathak
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Vikas Pathak is deputy associate editor with The Indian Express and writes on national politics. He has over 17 years of experience, and has worked earlier with The Hindustan Times and The Hindu, among other publications. He has covered the national BJP, some key central ministries and Parliament for years, and has covered the 2009 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls and many state assembly polls. He has interviewed many Union ministers and Chief Ministers. Vikas has taught as a full-time faculty member at Asian College of Journalism, Chennai; Symbiosis International University, Pune; Jio Institute, Navi Mumbai; and as a guest professor at Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. Vikas has authored a book, Contesting Nationalisms: Hinduism, Secularism and Untouchability in Colonial Punjab (Primus, 2018), which has been widely reviewed by top academic journals and leading newspapers. He did his PhD, M Phil and MA from JNU, New Delhi, was Student of the Year (2005-06) at ACJ and gold medalist from University Rajasthan College in Jaipur in graduation. He has been invited to top academic institutions like JNU, St Stephen’s College, Delhi, and IIT Delhi as a guest speaker/panellist. ... Read More

Vidheesha Kuntamalla
Vidheesha Kuntamalla

Vidheesha Kuntamalla is a Senior Correspondent at The Indian Express, based in New Delhi. She is known for her investigative reporting on higher education policy, international student immigration, and academic freedom on university campuses. Her work consistently connects policy decisions with lived realities, foregrounding how administrative actions, political pressure, and global shifts affect students, faculty, and institutions. Professional Profile Core Beat: Vidheesha covers education in Delhi and nationally, reporting on major public institutions including the University of Delhi (DU), Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Jamia Millia Islamia, the IITs, and the IIMs. She also reports extensively on private and government schools in the National Capital Region. Prior to joining The Indian Express, she worked as a freelance journalist in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for over a year, covering politics, rural issues, women-centric issues, and social justice. Specialisation: She has developed a strong niche in reporting on the Indian student diaspora, particularly the challenges faced by Indian students and H-1B holders in the United States. Her work examines how geopolitical shifts, immigration policy changes, and campus politics impact global education mobility. She has also reported widely on: * Mental health crises and student suicides at IITs * Policy responses to campus mental health * Academic freedom and institutional clampdowns at JNU, South Asian University (SAU), and Delhi University * Curriculum and syllabus changes under the National Education Policy Her recent reporting has included deeply reported human stories on policy changes during the Trump administration and their consequences for Indian students and researchers in the US. Reporting Style Vidheesha is recognised for a human-centric approach to policy reporting, combining investigative depth with intimate storytelling. Her work often highlights the anxieties of students and faculty navigating bureaucratic uncertainty, legal precarity, and institutional pressure. She regularly works with court records, internal documents, official data, and disciplinary frameworks to expose structural challenges to academic freedom. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2024 & 2025) 1. Express Investigation Series JNU’s fault lines move from campus to court: University fights students and faculty (November 2025) An Indian Express investigation found that since 2011, JNU has appeared in over 600 cases before the Delhi High Court, filed by the administration, faculty, staff, students, and contractual workers across the tenures of three Vice-Chancellors. JNU’s legal wars with students and faculty pile up under 3 V-Cs | Rs 30-lakh fines chill campus dissent (November 2025) The report traced how steep monetary penalties — now codified in the Chief Proctor’s Office Manual — are reshaping dissent and disciplinary action on campus. 2. International Education & Immigration ‘Free for a day. Then came ICE’: Acquitted after 43 years, Indian-origin man faces deportation — to a country he has never known (October 2025) H-1B $100,000 entry fee explained: Who pays, who’s exempt, and what’s still unclear? (September 2025) Khammam to Dallas, Jhansi to Seattle — audacious journeys in pursuit of the American dream after H-1B visa fee hike (September 2025) What a proposed 15% cap on foreign admissions in the US could mean for Indian students (October 2025) Anxiety on campus after Trump says visas of pro-Palestinian protesters will be cancelled (January 2025) ‘I couldn’t believe it’: F-1 status of some Indian students restored after US reverses abrupt visa terminations (April 2025) 3. Academic Freedom & Policy Exclusive: South Asian University fires professor for ‘inciting students’ during stipend protests (September 2025) Exclusive: Ministry seeks explanation from JNU V-C for skipping Centre’s meet, views absence ‘seriously’ (July 2025) SAU rows after Noam Chomsky mentions PM Modi, Lankan scholar resigns, PhD student exits SAU A series of five stories examining shrinking academic freedom at South Asian University after global scholar Noam Chomsky referenced Prime Minister Narendra Modi during an academic interaction, triggering administrative unease and renewed debate over political speech, surveillance, and institutional autonomy on Indian campuses. 4. Mental Health on Campuses In post-pandemic years, counselling rooms at IITs are busier than ever; IIT-wise data shows why (August 2025) Campus suicides: IIT-Delhi panel flags toxic competition, caste bias, burnout (April 2025) 5. Delhi Schools These Delhi government school grads are now success stories. Here’s what worked — and what didn’t (February 2025) ‘Ma’am… may I share something?’ Growing up online and alone, why Delhi’s teens are reaching out (December 2025) ... Read More

 

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