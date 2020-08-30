A two-week preparation guide to ace NEET

NEET 2020 is to be held in September 13 (Representational image)

— Written by Devadas Krishnan

With the National Eligibility Entrance Tests (NEET) just three weeks away, it is time for students to gear up for the last phase of preparation before the D-Day. By now, most have already finished with thorough preparation and these last few days should be about revision, practice, and time management. You can do just that with these few helpful tips and enter the exam hall with confidence:

Do not try new study materials instead, focus on NCERT books for conceptual knowledge and revise the notes you have prepared to date. Distribute equal time for all the three sections of the exam – physics, chemistry, and Biology. In each of the subjects, start with topics that carry more weightage.

Here are section-wise revision tips for NEET 2020

Biology: In NEET, biology has more weightage than physics and chemistry as it is an important subject for MBBS and BDS students. Naturally, it is also the tie-breaker when it comes to rank allocation after cut-off is released. If two aspirants are tied on the same score, the one who obtains higher marks in biology gets a higher rank. If both still have the same biology marks, those who score high in chemistry are given preference. The most important topics from which students can expect around 4-5 questions are biological classification, plant kingdom, the animal kingdom, cell, human health and disease, ecosystem, the principle of inheritance and variation, human reproduction. Be very thorough with the diagrams.

Physics: The questions in this section will be a mix of theory and numerical problems — allocate time for both. Start with theory as conceptual clarity is important to interpret and solve the numericals. Focus first on important topics including modern physics and semiconductor devices, magnetism and matter, current electricity, newton laws system of particles, and rotation motion.

Chemistry: Start with revising chemical bonding and molecular structure, S- and P- block elements, equilibrium, chemical kinetics, d and f block elements as these are some of the important chapters. Practice chemical reactions and equations.

Make sure that in these last days you can revise all your notes at least twice. Devote about 10-12 hours each day to studies combined with small breaks for an ideal last month study routine. The complete revision will ensure that you are not stressed out about missing topics or feeling unprepared. Solving mock tests and the last few years’ question papers will help you identify areas that need more attention along with boosting your confidence about topics you are easily able to tackle. With each test, thoroughly analyse your common and often silly mistakes and constantly work upon them.

While performing mock examinations, ensure that you are timing yourself according to the timeframe of the actual exam. It is best to create an atmosphere like an examination hall, set a three-hour timer, and perform last year’s question papers. This helps in determining the number of questions that can easily be solved during the exam will help them devise a strategy for the main examination.

Lastly, relax! Preparation for entrance examinations is indeed stressful that too in these unprecedented times where we have all been restricted to our homes. Ensure that you de-stress every day for an hour through any leisure, entertainment activity of choice. It is important to relax and study as stress hampers productivity and learning. Also, do not get overwhelmed with the preparation of your friends and peers.

— The author is CEO, MySchoolPage, a Bengaluru-based ed-tech platform providing personalised online tutoring

