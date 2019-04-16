NEET admit card 2019 released: When, where and how to check

NEET admit card 2019: The hall ticket for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been released. The candidates who will appear for the examination can download the admit card through the official website- ntaneet.nic.in.

HIGHLIGHTS | NEET admit card 2019

The entrance exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2019 from 2 pm to 5 pm. The NEET (UG) – 2019 will be conducted on Sunday, May 5, 2019. The exam is a basic requirement for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in Indian medical/dental colleges.

NEET admit card 2019: When, where and how to check

The admit card is available at the official website. The candidates can download the admit card till May 5, 2019.

Steps to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take out at least two print outs.

Candidates need to download the admit card and take print out. No one will be allowed to enter the exam hall without a valid admit card, as per the official notification. When candidate will download the admit card, a copy of the same in PDF format will also be emailed to their registered email id.

The NEET is a three-hour long exam which includes three sections – physics, chemistry and biology.Of the total 180 questions, 90 would be from biology and 45 each from physics and chemistry.