NEET admit card 2019 states wrong date, aspirants left confused

NEET admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 at its official website ntaneet.nic.in yesterday, April 15, 2019 (Monday). According to aspirants, who took to Twitter to express their concerns, the admit card erroneously states the date of exam as April 15 (release date of admit card) instead of May 5, 2019 as notified earlier.
While many were contemplating a change in date of exam, aspirants were left confused as the NTA released an official statement informing the release of admit card where the exam date was mentioned as May 5, 2019.
While the NTA had released an official email id where candidates could register complains, if any, but many faced errors there too. As per NTA, in case of candidate faces a problem, they may send email to neetug-nta@gov.in. Such candidates must mention ‘NEET Admit Card’ in the subject line.
The mistake has now been rectified and candidates who have received admit card mentioning the wrong date can redownload their hall tickets by following this procedure –
NTA NEET admit card 2019: How to download
Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’
Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page
Step 4: Log-in using the registration number
Step 5: Admit card will appear
Step 6: Download and take out at least two print outs
NTA NEET admit card 2019: What to check on hall ticket
Candidates need to check admit card carefully and in case of any issue or error, they need to contact NTA.
Roll number
Name of candidates
Father’s / guardian’s name
Category
Sub-category
Photograph
Signature
Date of birth
Language of question paper
Name and address of examination Centre allotted
According to information provided by the NTA, over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode at different centres located in 154 cities across the country.