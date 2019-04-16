NEET admit card 2019 states wrong date, aspirants left confused

NEET admit card 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the admit card for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2019 at its official website ntaneet.nic.in yesterday, April 15, 2019 (Monday). According to aspirants, who took to Twitter to express their concerns, the admit card erroneously states the date of exam as April 15 (release date of admit card) instead of May 5, 2019 as notified earlier.

Advertising

While many were contemplating a change in date of exam, aspirants were left confused as the NTA released an official statement informing the release of admit card where the exam date was mentioned as May 5, 2019.

@DG_NTA wrong date of examination on admit card neet UG……15/4/19 mentioned..it means exam was today and we got admit card at night🙄🙄🙄#neetadmitcard…@JagranNews @HRDMinistry — Chowkidar saurav yadav (@Sauravyadav99) April 15, 2019

While the NTA had released an official email id where candidates could register complains, if any, but many faced errors there too. As per NTA, in case of candidate faces a problem, they may send email to neetug-nta@gov.in. Such candidates must mention ‘NEET Admit Card’ in the subject line.

@HRDMinistry @nta

Email address mentioned on public notice for #NEET admit card queries is undeliverable. Please provide correct address regarding NEET admit card queries/issues.#NEET2019 #NEETAdmitCard pic.twitter.com/8GBOf09D1G — Main Bhi Chowkidar (@tweet_Arrows) April 15, 2019

The mistake has now been rectified and candidates who have received admit card mentioning the wrong date can redownload their hall tickets by following this procedure –

NTA NEET admit card 2019: How to download

Step 1: Visit the official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the link ‘download admit card’

Step 3: You will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Log-in using the registration number

Step 5: Admit card will appear

Step 6: Download and take out at least two print outs

All the Dear NEET aspirants,#NEET exam date has been corrected now on #NEETAdmitCard by #NTA Download your updated #NEET2019 admit card now! All the best for exam 👍👍 pic.twitter.com/sJ8c36AdRq — Rajnish Sharma (@Rajnish_Srma) April 15, 2019

In Pictures| What to check in NEET admit card

NTA NEET admit card 2019: What to check on hall ticket

Candidates need to check admit card carefully and in case of any issue or error, they need to contact NTA.

Advertising

Roll number

Name of candidates

Father’s / guardian’s name

Category

Sub-category

Photograph

Signature

Date of birth

Language of question paper

Name and address of examination Centre allotted

According to information provided by the NTA, over 15 lakh candidates have registered for the exam this year. The exam will be conducted in pen and paper mode at different centres located in 154 cities across the country.