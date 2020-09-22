Family of terror attack victims to get quota in MBBS, BDS

NEET 2020 to have reserved seats for family of victim of terrorist attacks (Representational image/ file )

Spouses and children of terror attack victims will now get reservation in MBBS and BDS admissions. The move will be applicable for the 2020-21 academic year. These seats will be from the central pool of seats for medical admissions. The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has reportedly written a letter to chief secretaries of all states and UTs along with the guidelines in this regard, the All India Radio News has reported.

The selection will be based on the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) or other qualifying exam prescribed by the Medical Council of India. The NEET exam has been held in which over 15.9 lakh students had registered to participate. Those who clear NEET are eligible to take admission MBBS or BDS courses in India as well as abroad.

Centre has directed all states &UTs to allocate #MBBS & BDS seats from central pool for spouses and children of victims of terrorist attacks for the academic year 2020-21. — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) September 22, 2020

While the National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the medical entrance exam, the admissions for it are conducted through counselling held by Medical Council of India (MCI). For admissions, 15 per cent seats in all colleges are reserved under central quote or all-India quota.

