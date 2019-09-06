NEET 2nd mop-up round counselling result released: How to check, what next?

NEET 2nd mop-up round counselling result 2019: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has released the result for the second round of mop-up counselling. Candidates seeking admission in BDS courses can check their result at the official website, mcc.nic.in.

This is provisional result and candidates so selected will get seats after due document verification. A total of 222 students have been allotted colleges under this result. The final result, as per the schedule will be released on September 6. Those who get through the result will have to report at the institute before September 11.

NEET 2nd mop-up round counselling result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, mcc.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link ‘provisional result BDS 2nd mop-up’

Step 3: A PDF will open, check your result

After conducting three counselling rounds for NEET-based admission, a final mop-up round was conducted earlier for vacant seats. A total of 2,004 students have been allotted colleges under mop-up round for admission to MBBS courses. Only those candidates who clear the NEET are eligible to appear for counselling sessions, as per the mandate.