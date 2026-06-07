NEET 2026 re-exam: 73,000 candidates to appear across 208 Telangana exam centres

The NEET-UG re-exam is scheduled to be held on June 21 at over 5,400 centres in 550 cities (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/ representative)

NTA Director General Abhishek Singh on Saturday said that IAF is being engaged to transport NEET question papers for the national test to be held on June 21. Singh, who virtually attended a meeting held by Telangana Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on the arrangements for NEET, said enhanced security protocols are being implemented for the examination.

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“He (Singh) stated that, for the first time, the Indian Air Force is being engaged to transport question papers, reflecting the importance being accorded to maintaining the integrity and security of the examination process,” a state government release said.