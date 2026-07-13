NEET 2026 OMR Sheet Live Updates: Where to check OMR answer sheets at neet.nta.nic.in

NTA has extended the facility for candidates to submit their bank account details for the NEET 2026 fee refund till July 14.

NEET 2026 OMR Sheet Live Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the results of the re-conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 by July 20 for over 20 lakh MBBS aspirants who appeared for the exam. The NEET UG results will be announced on the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

NTA has extended the facility for candidates to submit their bank account details for the NEET 2026 fee refund till July 14. The Re-NEET OMR sheet and final answer key are yet to be released. Candidates who appeared for the re-examination will be able to check and download their Re-NEET scorecard by logging into the candidate portal using their application number and date of birth.

Story continues below this ad The re-NEET 2026 examination was held on June 21. NTA had released the provisional answer key on June 25, and candidates were allowed to raise objections against it till June 28. Live Updates Jul 13, 2026 12:35 PM IST NEET 2026 OMR Sheet Live Updates: When to check results? The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to declare the results of the re-conducted National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2026 by July 20 for over 20 lakh MBBS aspirants who appeared for the exam NTA is thinking to conduct NEET UG in CBT mode. (Image generated by AI) Candidates can follow the steps below to download their NEET UG 2026 result and cut-off online: Visit the official NEET website at neet.nta.nic.in. Click on the "NEET-UG 2026 Result" link available under the "Candidate Activity" section on the homepage. On the login page, enter the application number, password/date of birth, and security pin, and submit it. The Re-NEET 2026 result PDF will be displayed on the screen. Download the result and take a printout for reference. Candidates are advised to retain a copy of the Re-NEET result 2026 PDF till the admission process concludes.

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