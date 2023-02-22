scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
NEET 2023: Quota in medical colleges for Madhya Pradesh’s government schools students

The chief minister of Madhya Pradesh also reiterated that the state government will pay medical college fees of students from poor families.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that a medical college would be started at Balaghat.

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s government schools will get a quota in medical colleges, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated on Wednesday while conducting a program at Lamta in Balaghat district.

Read |NEET UG 2023: Check MBBS admission process in top Karnataka medical colleges, previous years’ cut-offs

“Admissions to medical colleges are done on the basis of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam. We will give reservations to students of government schools, irrespective of caste, in medical studies,” Chouhan said.

Asking the gathering whether students from poor families and the children of farmers should become doctors or not, Chouhan said the new quota will ensure that a certain number of students from government schools get into medical colleges.

“Government school children will have to be given protection, otherwise they will fall behind compared to those studying in private schools,” he said.

The chief minister also reiterated that the state government will pay medical college fees of students from poor families.

Also Read |NEET UG: 99.3 percentile scorer in legal trouble over nativity claim

The state government has also been improving government schools, he said citing the opening of CM Rise Schools. He also announced that a medical college would be started at Balaghat.

First published on: 22-02-2023 at 18:15 IST
