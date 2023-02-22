NEET 2023: Quota in medical colleges for Madhya Pradesh’s government schools students

Students in Madhya Pradesh’s government schools will get a quota in medical colleges, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan stated on Wednesday while conducting a program at Lamta in Balaghat district.

“Admissions to medical colleges are done on the basis of NEET (National Eligibility cum Entrance Test) exam. We will give reservations to students of government schools, irrespective of caste, in medical studies,” Chouhan said.

Asking the gathering whether students from poor families and the children of farmers should become doctors or not, Chouhan said the new quota will ensure that a certain number of students from government schools get into medical colleges.

“Government school children will have to be given protection, otherwise they will fall behind compared to those studying in private schools,” he said.

The chief minister also reiterated that the state government will pay medical college fees of students from poor families.

The state government has also been improving government schools, he said citing the opening of CM Rise Schools. He also announced that a medical college would be started at Balaghat.