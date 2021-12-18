NEET-UG 2022: Preparation strategy to ace the medical entrance test

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducts the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)-UG which opens the gates to leading medical colleges of the country. According to the previous years’ trends, NTA is expected to release the NEET 2022 schedule in the month of December 2021 or latest by the first week of January 2022.

The NEET UG 2022 date sheet listing all the important dates of the entrance exam will be updated soon on the official website of NTA at neet.nta.nic.in. Generally, the NEET is conducted on the first Sunday of May, however, because of the COVID-19, it has been held in the month of September for the past two years. This year, if the Covid situation trails under control, students can expect their exam in the first week of May. The application process for the same shall start in January/February 2022.

To obtain an excellent scoresheet in the NEET examination, candidates need to devote all their dedication to a well-strategized preparation. This begins with, having complete knowledge of the NEET syllabus and exam pattern. Until 2021-22, the CBSE board syllabus covered 98% of the NEET syllabus. However, this is not the case for the NEET 2022 exam. Earlier this year, the board revised the syllabus and scrapped 30% of the portion from the board exam syllabus. Hence, students preparing for NEET 2022 exam have to cover more than the syllabus prescribed for Class 12.

An extensive preparation plan for NEET 2022 exam has been provided below. Aspiring students are advised to go through all the pointers and follow them stringently:

Cover the important chapters first: To begin with this, students must understand the NEET exam pattern and the chapter-wise weightage in the NEET UG exam. This should be followed by preparing a period-wise schedule to cover all the chapters, followed by revision sessions. It is advisable to complete the chapters carrying maximum weightage in the exam first, followed by the chapters that carry relatively lower significance. Questions asked from these chapters are comparatively easier to solve. Time management and pattern of solving questions: One of the significant aspects of any competitive exam is utilizing time productively. The odds of acing the exam gets larger when a student learns to manage time efficiently. Apart from this, all NEET aspirants should work on their pattern of solving questions and remember to improve it regularly. The traditional methods of solving problems do not work in the entrance exams. Students have to be fast and effective while solving questions. Devote more time to effective revision: As exam day approaches, more time should be given to revision. All the chapters should be covered, and revised thoroughly before the exam. One quintessential method of revision is to attempt as many mock tests and sample papers as possible. It helps aspirants reflect on their mistakes and shortcomings. Test your preparation: Apart from mock tests, it is more effective to solve previous year question papers. It further helps in bolstering time management. Through it, aspirants can work on the low-lying areas which were spotted while attempting the test.

NEET is conducted every year for admissions of 10+2 qualified students in MBBS, BDS, BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS, etc in top medical colleges of India. Students are asked to attempt a total of 180 questions in 180 minutes. That is less than a minute to solve the question. Within 1 minute, students have to read as well as solve the questions. In addition, the number of applicants has been an ever-rising figure.

Therefore, the level of competitiveness can be ascertained from these two facts. Aspiring students are advised to gather their reading and study materials accordingly. Go through the various compilations and booklets released by top coaching institutes, and specifically, the NCERTs.