Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022

NEET 2022 official answer key soon; here’s how to raise objections

NEET 2022: Candidates who appeared in the medical entrance examination can download the NEET answer key from the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in. 

NEET UG 2022 answer key, NEET UG 2022, NEET UG, NEET 2022NEET 2022: After the challenging process is complete, the authority will announce the NEET result date at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. (Representative image. Source: Pixabay)

NEET 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will shortly release the official answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for undergraduate (NEET UG 2022). Candidates who appeared in the medical entrance examination can download the NEET answer key from the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in. 

Read |liveNEET 2022 Answer Key LIVE Updates

Along with the answer key, NTA will also release the NEET 2022 OMR sheet. Medical aspirants can use the answer key to calculate their probable score. If a candidate finds any discrepancy in the recorded response, he/she will be able to challenge the answer sheet. 

NEET UG 2022: How to check answer key

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘View and challenge answer key, OMR and response sheet’ link

Step 3: Enter the application number, password and security pin and click on ‘view/challenge answer key’.

Step 4: The NEET UG 2022 answer keys will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Go through the answer key of the code and verify answers.

Step 6: Using the NEET official answer key by NTA, evaluate the scores to be obtained in the medical entrance exam.

Challenging NEET answer key 2022

Candidates can challenge the answer sheet of NEET by paying an amount Rs 200 per question. The amount will not be refunded even if the authority accepts the challenge. After considering and evaluating all challenges, the NTA will release the official NEET UG answer key, which will final and candidates will not be able to challenge it any further. Based on the official answer key, NEET result 2022 will be declared. 

To download the NEET UG 2022 OMR sheet, candidates need to click on the link ‘NEET OMR sheet download’ available on the NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in — and then login by entering application number and password. Then, candidates will have to click on ‘view/challenge OMR sheet’ tab and verify the question paper code in the answer sheet. After that, candidates can download the OMR sheet.

. After the challenging process is complete, the authority will announce the NEET result date at the official website — neet.nta.nic.in.

First published on: 31-08-2022 at 01:41:24 pm
