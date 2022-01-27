NEET-UG 2022: Check preparation strategy, books, exam syllabus and pattern

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon announce the NEET 2022 exam date. National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is a national level examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for the medical aspirants who aspire to get admission into MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BSMS / BUMS / BHMS and other UG medical courses. It is expected that NEET 2022 will be conducted in May this year if the covid situation remains under control. The exam is conducted in offline mode.

With the increasing competition level and limited seats available, the competition is getting tougher and tougher each year. However, candidates must understand that to ace NEET 2022, a preparation strategy needs to be followed. Given below is the strategy that candidates can follow to get a good rank in the exam.

Practice: Along with going through the NCERTs, solving MCQs side-by-side is equally important. Solving topic wise questions regularly will help in concept strengthening and building accuracy. It is the best method to check your understanding of each topic.

Follow a disciplined plan: One thing common about all the high achievers is their unbreakable discipline for NEET 2022 preparation. They consistently work hard to achieve their goal. Discipline helps you stay focussed and you have productive outcomes. It not only helps in managing studies in a planned manner but also keeps you motivated. Hence, while preparing for NEET 2022, try to avoid your distraction and work hard with full dedication.

Know the syllabus: The NEET 2022 syllabus is vast. Make sure to have a list of all the chapters along with the high yielding topics of the exam. The exam syllabus covers chapters of classes 11 and 12.

Know the exam pattern: NEET 2022 exam pattern has not been announced but is expected to be the same as last year. The paper will be of total 720 marks. The questions in the test will be asked from Biology, Physics, Chemistry, Zoology. All four subjects will be divided into two sections. Section A comprises 35 questions that are compulsory to solve and section B will have 15 questions, out of which, the candidates have to solve any 10 MCQs. The exam also follows a negative marking scheme. For every correct answer, +4 marks will be awarded and for every incorrect answer -1 mark will be deducted and for unattended questions, no marks will be given.

Go through NCERT books properly: According to the analysis of previous year papers, it is clear that a major part of the NEET question paper comes directly from NCERT. This is why it is important to go through NCERTs properly. NCERT books specify the concepts very clearly which makes it easier for students to understand. The fundamentals of each topic explained in NCERT are concise and very exam-oriented. Therefore, it is highly recommended to read NCERT multiple times and understand every single detail mentioned in it thoroughly.

Solve previous year papers and mock tests: Solving NEET previous year papers or mock tests help candidates to get acquainted with the marking scheme, exam pattern, question format and the level of questions. Candidates are given 180 minutes to solve the questions. With less than a minute to solve each question, it becomes necessary to manage time effectively. There is no alternative method for this but to practice a lot of papers. Ideally, a candidate should solve a full-length NEET mock in an interval of 15 days to analyse their mistakes.

Make short notes: NEET syllabus is very vast and it is practically impossible to revise everything in a short period of time. Here short notes become ideal. So, try to make notes while studying formulae, diagrams, and concepts. These notes will also help in revising the important topics easily.

Revision: Revision is the key to success. The more you revise the more you will be able to score better in the exam. No one can remember things just by reading once, you need to revise them regularly to make sure that you remember everything in the exam. Keep some time for your preparation for revision.

Apart from NCERTs, candidates can also refer to these NEET 2022 books – Objective physics (D.C Pandey), NCERT at your fingertips (MTG), for Physics, Problems in Physical Chemistry (Narendra Awasthi), Organic Chemistry (M.S Chauhan) for Chemistry and Trueman’s Elementary Biology and Dr Ali for biology.