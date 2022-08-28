NEET 2022: Answer key, result release when and where to check

NEET UG 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the released dates for the answer key and result of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2022. Once released, candidates who appeared for the exam will be able to check the answer key and score at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in.

The NEET UG 2022 exam was held on July 17 and a total of 18.72 lakh candidates registered for the exam, out of which the NTA claims that 95 per cent of the candidates appeared for the nation-wide medical entrance exam.

NEET UG 2022 answer key: When and where to check

The NTA will upload the provisional answer keys, scanned images of OMR answer sheet and recorded responses for NEET UG 2022 on August 30. Candidates will be able to check the answer key at the official NEET website — neet.nta.nic.in. Additionally, a scanned image of the OMR answer sheet will also be sent on the registered e-mail address given by the candidates.

Candidates will be able to raise objections after paying Rs 200 for each answer key challenge (non refundable). They will also be given an opportunity to submit representation against the OMR grading by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs 200 per question challenged.

After the release of the provisional answer key, candidates will be given some time to raise objections against the provisional answer key. The last date and process of challenging the answer key will be released by the NTA along with the answer key. Candidates will be able to calculate an approx score with the help of the answer key.

The test was held across 3,570 centers in 497 cities in India and 14 cities abroad. The examination was also conducted for the first time in Abu Dhabi, Bangkok, Colombo, Doha, Kathmandu, Kuala Lumpur, Lagos, Manama, Muscat, Riyadh, Sharjah, Singapore along with Dubai and Kuwait City.