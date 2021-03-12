scorecardresearch
Friday, March 12, 2021
NEET UG 2021 on August 1

The exam will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode on August 1, NTA notification mentioned

New Delhi
Updated: March 12, 2021 10:50:30 pm
NEET 2021NEET 2021 will be held on August 1. Representational image/ file

The Ministry of Education’s National Testing Agency (NTA) Friday announced that the admission to the undergraduate medical entrance exam will be held on August 1. NEET will be conducted in 11 languages, including Hindi and English, through pen and paper mode, NTA notification stated.

The notification contained the details of syllabus, eligibility criteria for age, reservation, categorisation of seats, examination fee, cities of examination. The candidates can check the official website- ntaneet.nic.in for details

Since last year, admission to MBBS courses in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) are being held through NEET. Moreover, five extra seats are reserved for children of Kashmiri migrants as well as Kashmiri pandits or Hindu families in college admissions.

Students will get relaxation in cut-off up to 10 per cent as well as the number of seats will be increased up to 5 per cent in each course for them.

