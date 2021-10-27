NEET 2021 result: Supreme Court to hear NTA’s plea against re-exam

The Supreme Court will today hear a petition against the Bombay High Court order for holding the medical entrance test — NEET 2021 again for two candidates. The plea has been filed by the National Testing Agency (NTA) which has demanded an urgent hearing in the top court against the order asking it not to release the NEET results.

The petitioners have alleged that they were handed over question papers and answer sheets with different serial numbers in the undergraduate medical entrance exam.

On October 20, the Bombay High Court directed the NTA, exam conducting body for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (NEET) UG, to hold fresh exams for the two students. They also told NTA to declare their results along with the main results of the test conducted on September 12.

The NTA, in its appeal, said that the NEET (UG) 2021 is held for over 16 lakh candidates and due to the high court’s order it has not been able “to declare their results even though the same is ready for declaration”.

“The delay in declaration of Result of NEET (UG) 2021 will affect and further delay the subsequent process of admission to Undergraduate Medical Courses i.e. MBBS, BDS, BAMS, BSMS, BUMS and BHMS Courses,” it said in the plea.