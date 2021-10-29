NEET 2021 result soon; check past years’ cut-offs, qualifying marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the NEET UG 2021 result soon. To check the result candidates must first need to visit the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. Then candidates have to access the result login by entering roll number and date of birth. The result of NEET is released as a scorecard. In it, rank, marks, percentile score, etc. are mentioned.

Along with the result of NEET 2021, NTA also announces cut-off marks for the exam. So far, NTA has already announced the cut-off percentile for NEET 2021. For the General and General EWS category, it is 50th percentile. Whereas, for SC /ST/ OBC it is 40th percentile. However, with respect to candidates from the Person with Disability, the cut-off is 45th percentile for Unreserved category and Gen-EWS candidates and 40th percentile for SC /ST/ OBC-NCL candidates.

The marks corresponding to the cut-off percentile shall be announced via the result of NEET 2021. Candidates can check past year cut-off of NEET to get an idea about how much it will be from the table below.

Category Cut-off marks 2020 Cut-off marks 2019 UR 720-147 701-134 OBC 146-113 133-107 SC/ST 146-113 133-107 UR/EWS- PH 146-129 133-120 OBC/SC/ST – PH 128-113 119-107

The result will be prepared on the basis of the answers indicated in the final answer key of NEET-UG 2021. The details mentioned in the scorecard of NEET 2021 are the candidate’s roll number, application number, personal details (candidate’s name, father’s name, mother’s name, gender, DOB, nationality, category, etc.), percentile obtained in physics, chemistry, and biology, total marks obtained, percentile score, NEET 2021 all India rank, NEET AIR for 15 per cent AIQ seats, and NEET cut-off score.

NTA will prepare the all India merit list on the basis of cut-off and marks secured by the candidate. Those who will score more than the cut-off will become eligible for 15 per cent of all India quota counselling. In 15 per cent All India Quota shall only be filled based on NEET 2021 rank and as per the statutory regulation of MCI/NMC/DCI. For the admission to 85 per cent, the states shall conduct individual counselling.

NEET UG was held on September 12, 2021, across 202 cities at 3858 centres of the country and abroad. It is conducted once a year in the offline mode. NEET (UG) is a three-hour-long exam of 720 marks divided into 3 sections. NEET is the biggest UG medical entrance exam for MBBS, BDS, AYUSH (BUMS, BHMS, BAMS, BSMS) courses. However, now NTA is also conducting nursing admission through it.