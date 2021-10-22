NEET 2021: NTA reopens correction window to make changes in phase 1, 2 application forms

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Thursday reopened the correction window for NEET aspirants at neet.nta.nic.in. The correction window will allow aspirants to make changes in their first and second phase of application forms. As per the latest notification, aspirants can make corrections till October 26 up to 11:50 pm.

“On receiving numerous requests from the candidates, the National Testing Agency is opening the window for filling up of the second set of information particulars of the first and second phase of online application form for NEET (UG) 2021,” NTA said in its notification.

Eligible aspirants who have registered themselves for the NEET exam can edit their details through the NEET application form correction window and submit the registration fee, if applicable. Details such as gender, nationality, email address and category can be edited.

For NEET 2021 Phase 2 application form, students are required to fill — Personal details, educational details, residential information, parents’ income.

This year, NEET 2021 application form has been divided by NTA into two parts: phase 1 and phase 2. The first phase application form is required to be filled before the NEET 2021 exam and the Phase 2 NEET application is required to be filled before the declaration of result.