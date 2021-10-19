NEET-UG 2021 result expected to be announced this week

October 19, 2021 7:37:37 pm
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021. More than 16 lakh candidates took the medical entrance test this year on September 12, 2021. The last date to raise objection is over. When released, the candidates can download NEET results at neet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key of the exam will be released a few hours before the declaration of the NEET result.
Candidates need to secure the minimum NEET 2021 cut-off percentile and score to pass the entrance exam. The cut-off will be announced along with the NEET result. The result cut-off for the general category is 50th percentile while for historically marginalised candidates, it is 40th percentile.
How to download NEET 2021 result
Step 1: Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on ‘view NEET (UG) result’ link
Step 3: Enter the roll number, password, date of birth and security pin
Step 4: NEET scorecard 2021 will appear on the screen
Step 5: Verify the details mentioned in the NEET results
Step 6: Download the same and take multiple printouts for future reference
NEET result 2021: Details mentioned in the scorecard
Candidates need to verify the following details in the NEET result. In case of any discrepancy in the result of NEET-UG 2021, students can immediately contact the NTA authority.
— Personal details – Name of the candidate, parents name, date of birth, category, sub-category, gender, nationality
— NEET application number
— Roll number
— Total marks obtained
— Subject-wise marks obtained
— Percentile scores
— NEET All India Rank (AIR)
— Qualifying status
— AIR for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats
— Cut off scores
NEET 2021 cut-off percentile and marks
Candidates must obtain the minimum qualifying NEET cut off percentile and marks to pass the medical entrance exam. Check the previous years’ NEET cutoff percentile and marks below.
NEET cut-off
|Category
|Cut-off percentile
|Cut-off marks 2020
|Cut-off marks 2019
|General
|50th
|720-147
|701-134
|SC/ST/OBC
|40th
|146-113
|133-107
|General – PH
|45th
|129-113
|133-120
|SC/ST/OBC-PH
|40th
|128-113
|119-107
NEET 2021 exam was conducted for admission to medical, dental, AYUSH, veterinary and BSc nursing admissions across government, private, deemed, central, deemed, ESIC, AFMS colleges.
