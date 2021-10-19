NEET-UG 2021 result expected to be announced this week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon announce the result of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET 2021. More than 16 lakh candidates took the medical entrance test this year on September 12, 2021. The last date to raise objection is over. When released, the candidates can download NEET results at neet.nta.nic.in. The final answer key of the exam will be released a few hours before the declaration of the NEET result.

Candidates need to secure the minimum NEET 2021 cut-off percentile and score to pass the entrance exam. The cut-off will be announced along with the NEET result. The result cut-off for the general category is 50th percentile while for historically marginalised candidates, it is 40th percentile.

How to download NEET 2021 result

Step 1: Go to the official website – neet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on ‘view NEET (UG) result’ link

Step 3: Enter the roll number, password, date of birth and security pin

Step 4: NEET scorecard 2021 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Verify the details mentioned in the NEET results

Step 6: Download the same and take multiple printouts for future reference

NEET result 2021: Details mentioned in the scorecard

Candidates need to verify the following details in the NEET result. In case of any discrepancy in the result of NEET-UG 2021, students can immediately contact the NTA authority.

— Personal details – Name of the candidate, parents name, date of birth, category, sub-category, gender, nationality

— NEET application number

— Roll number

— Total marks obtained

— Subject-wise marks obtained

— Percentile scores

— NEET All India Rank (AIR)

— Qualifying status

— AIR for 15% All India Quota (AIQ) seats

— Cut off scores

NEET 2021 cut-off percentile and marks

Candidates must obtain the minimum qualifying NEET cut off percentile and marks to pass the medical entrance exam. Check the previous years’ NEET cutoff percentile and marks below.

NEET cut-off

Category Cut-off percentile Cut-off marks 2020 Cut-off marks 2019 General 50th 720-147 701-134 SC/ST/OBC 40th 146-113 133-107 General – PH 45th 129-113 133-120 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th 128-113 119-107

NEET 2021 exam was conducted for admission to medical, dental, AYUSH, veterinary and BSc nursing admissions across government, private, deemed, central, deemed, ESIC, AFMS colleges.