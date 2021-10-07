scorecardresearch
Thursday, October 07, 2021
NEET 2021: Check past 5 years cut-offs, qualifying marks

NEET 2021 result is expected to be out soon. To qualify the exam candidates must score more than the cut-off marks. Check here past year NEET cut-off marks. 

Written by AglaSem | New Delhi |
October 7, 2021 11:35:30 am
NEET 2021, MCC counselling, NEET counselling 2021The cut-off of NEET 2021 is 50th percentile for UR and EWS, 40th percentile for OBC / SC / ST. File.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET 2021 result this month. The result will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check it by entering the application number and date of birth. In the result, the percentile score, raw score, all Indian rank, etc will be displayed. Another important thing that will be displayed in it is the cut-off.

The cut-off of NEET 2021 is 50th percentile for UR and EWS, 40th percentile for OBC / SC / ST, and 45th percentile for UR-EWS PH, and 40th percentile for OBC-PH / SC-PH / ST-PH. This is the basic NEET UG cut-off. However, the corresponding score to it differs each year, depending on a lot of factors.

As per the experts, this year, the cut-off will go high. NEET 2021 aspirants can check the previous year’s NEET cut-off to get an idea about how it will be this year.

1. The cut-off date for the year 2020 is as follows:

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png
Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates
UR 50th percentile 720 – 147 682406
OBC 40th percentile 146 – 113 61265
SC 40th percentile 146 – 113 19572
ST 40th percentile 146 – 113 7837
UR-EWS and physically handicapped 45th percentile 146 – 129 99
OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 128 – 113 233
SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 128 – 113 70
ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 128 – 113 18
Total 771500

2. The cut-off date for the year 2019 is as follows:

Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates
UR 50th percentile 701 – 134 704335
OBC 40th percentile 133 – 107 63789
SC 40th percentile 133 – 107 20009
ST 40th percentile 133 – 107 8455
UR-EWS and physically handicapped 45th percentile 133 – 120 266
OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 119 – 107 142
SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 119 – 107 32
ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 119 – 107 14
Total 797042
3. The cut-off date for the year 2018 is as follows:

Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates
UR 50th percentile 691 – 119 634897
OBC 40th percentile 118 – 96 54653
SC 40th percentile 118 – 96 17209
ST 40th percentile 118 – 96 7446
UR and physically handicapped 45th percentile 118 – 107 205
OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 106 – 96 104
SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 106 – 96 36
ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 106 – 96 12
Total 714562
4. The cut-off date for the year 2017 is as follows:

Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates
UR 50th percentile 697 – 131 543473
OBC 40th percentile 130 – 107 47382
SC 40th percentile 130 – 107 14599
ST 40th percentile 130 – 107 6018
UR and physically handicapped 45th percentile 130 – 118 67
OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 130 – 107 152
SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 130 – 107 38
ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 130 – 107 10
Total 611739
5. The cut-off date for the year 2016 is as follows:

Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates
UR 50th percentile 685 – 145 171329
OBC 40th percentile 678 – 118 175226
SC 40th percentile 595 – 118 47183
ST 40th percentile 599 – 118 15710
UR and physically handicapped 45th percentile 474 – 131 437
OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 510 – 118 597
SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 415 – 118 143
ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 339 – 118 36
Total 410661

NEET is the only medical entrance test for admissions in MBBS and BDS courses across medical colleges, including AIIMS and JIPMER.

