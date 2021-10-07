NEET 2021: Check past 5 years cut-offs, qualifying marks

October 7, 2021 11:35:30 am
The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET 2021 result this month. The result will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check it by entering the application number and date of birth. In the result, the percentile score, raw score, all Indian rank, etc will be displayed. Another important thing that will be displayed in it is the cut-off.
The cut-off of NEET 2021 is 50th percentile for UR and EWS, 40th percentile for OBC / SC / ST, and 45th percentile for UR-EWS PH, and 40th percentile for OBC-PH / SC-PH / ST-PH. This is the basic NEET UG cut-off. However, the corresponding score to it differs each year, depending on a lot of factors.
As per the experts, this year, the cut-off will go high. NEET 2021 aspirants can check the previous year’s NEET cut-off to get an idea about how it will be this year.
1. The cut-off date for the year 2020 is as follows:
|Category
|Qualifying percentile
|Marks range
|No. of candidates
|UR
|50th percentile
|720 – 147
|682406
|OBC
|40th percentile
|146 – 113
|61265
|SC
|40th percentile
|146 – 113
|19572
|ST
|40th percentile
|146 – 113
|7837
|UR-EWS and physically handicapped
|45th percentile
|146 – 129
|99
|OBC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|128 – 113
|233
|SC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|128 – 113
|70
|ST and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|128 – 113
|18
|Total
|771500
2. The cut-off date for the year 2019 is as follows:
|Category
|Qualifying percentile
|Marks range
|No. of candidates
|UR
|50th percentile
|701 – 134
|704335
|OBC
|40th percentile
|133 – 107
|63789
|SC
|40th percentile
|133 – 107
|20009
|ST
|40th percentile
|133 – 107
|8455
|UR-EWS and physically handicapped
|45th percentile
|133 – 120
|266
|OBC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|119 – 107
|142
|SC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|119 – 107
|32
|ST and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|119 – 107
|14
|Total
|797042
3. The cut-off date for the year 2018 is as follows:
|Category
|Qualifying percentile
|Marks range
|No. of candidates
|UR
|50th percentile
|691 – 119
|634897
|OBC
|40th percentile
|118 – 96
|54653
|SC
|40th percentile
|118 – 96
|17209
|ST
|40th percentile
|118 – 96
|7446
|UR and physically handicapped
|45th percentile
|118 – 107
|205
|OBC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|106 – 96
|104
|SC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|106 – 96
|36
|ST and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|106 – 96
|12
|Total
|714562
4. The cut-off date for the year 2017 is as follows:
|Category
|Qualifying percentile
|Marks range
|No. of candidates
|UR
|50th percentile
|697 – 131
|543473
|OBC
|40th percentile
|130 – 107
|47382
|SC
|40th percentile
|130 – 107
|14599
|ST
|40th percentile
|130 – 107
|6018
|UR and physically handicapped
|45th percentile
|130 – 118
|67
|OBC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|130 – 107
|152
|SC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|130 – 107
|38
|ST and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|130 – 107
|10
|Total
|611739
5. The cut-off date for the year 2016 is as follows:
|Category
|Qualifying percentile
|Marks range
|No. of candidates
|UR
|50th percentile
|685 – 145
|171329
|OBC
|40th percentile
|678 – 118
|175226
|SC
|40th percentile
|595 – 118
|47183
|ST
|40th percentile
|599 – 118
|15710
|UR and physically handicapped
|45th percentile
|474 – 131
|437
|OBC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|510 – 118
|597
|SC and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|415 – 118
|143
|ST and physically handicapped
|40th percentile
|339 – 118
|36
|Total
|410661
NEET is the only medical entrance test for admissions in MBBS and BDS courses across medical colleges, including AIIMS and JIPMER.
📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-