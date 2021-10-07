NEET 2021: Check past 5 years cut-offs, qualifying marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is likely to announce the NEET 2021 result this month. The result will be available at neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates will be able to check it by entering the application number and date of birth. In the result, the percentile score, raw score, all Indian rank, etc will be displayed. Another important thing that will be displayed in it is the cut-off.

The cut-off of NEET 2021 is 50th percentile for UR and EWS, 40th percentile for OBC / SC / ST, and 45th percentile for UR-EWS PH, and 40th percentile for OBC-PH / SC-PH / ST-PH. This is the basic NEET UG cut-off. However, the corresponding score to it differs each year, depending on a lot of factors.

As per the experts, this year, the cut-off will go high. NEET 2021 aspirants can check the previous year’s NEET cut-off to get an idea about how it will be this year.

1. The cut-off date for the year 2020 is as follows:

Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates UR 50th percentile 720 – 147 682406 OBC 40th percentile 146 – 113 61265 SC 40th percentile 146 – 113 19572 ST 40th percentile 146 – 113 7837 UR-EWS and physically handicapped 45th percentile 146 – 129 99 OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 128 – 113 233 SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 128 – 113 70 ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 128 – 113 18 Total 771500

2. The cut-off date for the year 2019 is as follows:

Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates UR 50th percentile 701 – 134 704335 OBC 40th percentile 133 – 107 63789 SC 40th percentile 133 – 107 20009 ST 40th percentile 133 – 107 8455 UR-EWS and physically handicapped 45th percentile 133 – 120 266 OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 119 – 107 142 SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 119 – 107 32 ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 119 – 107 14 Total 797042

3. The cut-off date for the year 2018 is as follows:

Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates UR 50th percentile 691 – 119 634897 OBC 40th percentile 118 – 96 54653 SC 40th percentile 118 – 96 17209 ST 40th percentile 118 – 96 7446 UR and physically handicapped 45th percentile 118 – 107 205 OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 106 – 96 104 SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 106 – 96 36 ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 106 – 96 12 Total 714562

4. The cut-off date for the year 2017 is as follows:

Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates UR 50th percentile 697 – 131 543473 OBC 40th percentile 130 – 107 47382 SC 40th percentile 130 – 107 14599 ST 40th percentile 130 – 107 6018 UR and physically handicapped 45th percentile 130 – 118 67 OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 130 – 107 152 SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 130 – 107 38 ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 130 – 107 10 Total 611739

5. The cut-off date for the year 2016 is as follows:

Category Qualifying percentile Marks range No. of candidates UR 50th percentile 685 – 145 171329 OBC 40th percentile 678 – 118 175226 SC 40th percentile 595 – 118 47183 ST 40th percentile 599 – 118 15710 UR and physically handicapped 45th percentile 474 – 131 437 OBC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 510 – 118 597 SC and physically handicapped 40th percentile 415 – 118 143 ST and physically handicapped 40th percentile 339 – 118 36 Total 410661

NEET is the only medical entrance test for admissions in MBBS and BDS courses across medical colleges, including AIIMS and JIPMER.