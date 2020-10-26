NEET 2021 registrations begin for MDS courses: Check how to apply, exam pattern

NEET MDS 2021: Apply at nbe.edu.in (Representational image/ Pixabay)

NEET MDS 2021: The registration process for admission to postgraduate medical courses has begun at the national board of examination (NBE). Interested candidates can apply at nbe.edu.in. The online application process will remain open till November 15, 11:55 pm. The exam is scheduled to be held on December 16 and the result is expected to be released by December 31.

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking exam for admission to MDS courses under various universities and institutions across India. Admissions to AIIMS New Delhi, however, are not covered under the exam. Only those who have a BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgery) degree are eligible to apply for the entrance exam. The applicant also should have undergone a 12-month compulsory rotatory internship or practical training by March 31.

NEET MDS 2021: How to apply

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Click on the registration link

Step 3: Create a new registration id by filing details

Step 4: Fill form, upload documents

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

An exam fee of Rs 4,425 will be applicable. This also includes the GST charges. For reserved category candidates, the fee is Rs 3,245.

NEET MDS 2021: Exam pattern

The exam will be a multiple-choice questions (MCQ) test delivered using computer network (CBT) mode. Students will have to answer 240 questions within three hours. Every correct answer will be of four marks and one mark will be deducted for every wrong answer, as per the rules.

At the time of online submission of the application form, the candidate will be required to choose the city in which s/he wants to take the test. The choice of the city will depend on the availability of the test centers in a particular city and the allotment will be done on a first come first serve basis.

In case a testing seat is not available, candidates can choose the option in others’ list. The exam will be held in social distancing mode and masks/ face covers will be mandatory in the exam hall, as per rules.

