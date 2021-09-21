NEET-UG 2021: Official answer key, result date to be out at neet.nta.nic.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the official answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) soon at neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET 2021 answer key release date is yet to be announced by the official authorities.

The NTA NEET answer key 2021 is the answer solution of all codes for the question papers asked during the medical entrance test. NTA will release the official NEET 2021 answer key for code M, N, O, P for all 1 to 6 series.

Recommended: [Check your Admission chances in Govt. & Private MBBS/BDS/AYUSH colleges through NEET Score/Rank] Use – NEET 2021 College Predictor

Aspirants will be able to download the NEET official answer keys of their respective codes, by login into their applicant portal, neet.nta.nic.in, using the application number and password.

How to download NTA NEET 2021 answer key PDF

Medical aspirants must check the steps to download the NEET answer key below.

Step 1: Visit the official website of NTA NEET, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the link that says “NEET UG Answer key 2021”

Step 3: The answer key will be displayed in the PDF format

Step 4: Go through the answer key of your respective code and verify answers.

Step 5: Download the PDF to use in the future.

How to calculate the aggregate score with NEET 2021 answer key

The formula for calculating aggregate NEET scores are as follows:

NEET Scores = Number of correct answers X 4 – Number of incorrect answers X 1

After the release of the official NEET 2021 answer key along with the OMR by NTA, in case of any doubt authorities also provides an opportunity to challenge NEET official keys by making the payment of Rs. 1000 per question, which can be done under the released schedule in online mode.

NEET 2021 result date

NTA has yet not confirmed any NEET 2021 result release date. However, it is expected that the NEET result date will be released with the release of the official answer key. Aspirants are advised to visit the nta.ac.in or neet.nta.nic for any kind of update on the release of the NEET 2021 result.