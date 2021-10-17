NEET 2021: Last date to challenge answer key, here’s admission process and previous years’ cut-off details

NEET UG 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will today close the window to raise objections on the provisional answer key of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2021). Candidates can check and download the answer keys and scanned image of OMR answer sheet with response sheet from the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Through NEET 2021, Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) provides admission for 15% AIQ seats in government MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH, BSc Nursing courses.

Another 85 per cent of seats on state quotas are allocated based on NEET scores, determined by the respective state authorities. Accordingly, admission to private colleges is also handled by state authorities after NEET-UG.

What will happen after NEET 2021?

The NEET results provide details of a candidate’s marks. In addition, it indicates whether or not the candidate qualifies. Following the announcement of the results, the NEET 2021 MBBS/BDS admissions counselling procedure will begin. Only doctors who pass the NEET cut-off 2021 with a minimum qualifying percentile will be considered for admission.

To be eligible for NEET counselling, general category candidates must score in the 50th percentile, while SC/ST/OBC candidates must score in the 40th percentile. Using the NEET results, the National Testing agency prepares the merit list for 15 percent AIQ counselling. As part of the 85 percent state quota counselling, NTA also provides information about qualified candidates from each state to the respective authorities.

NEET cut-off scores and percentiles over the years

According to the National Testing Agency, to qualify for NEET, a student must have a pass percentile and NEET 2021 cut-off score, as specified by the NTA. Below are the scores and marks for previous years by category.

Category NEET cut off percentile NEET 2020 cut off scores NEET cut off 2019 scores Unreserved 50th percentile 720-147 701-134 SC/ST/OBC 40th percentile 146-113 133-107 Unreserved-PH 45th percentile 146-129 133-120 SC/ST/OBC-PH 40th percentile 128-113 119-107

The NEET counselling process for MBBS/BDS admissions

In the aftermath of NEET, the counselling process is undoubtedly one of the most challenging parts. One is bound to recall the numerous counselling authorities and application forms one encountered in the pre-NEET admission scenario for medical school. The different eligibility criteria are hard to comprehend even when one understands the type of counselling and knows how many seats there are.

The admission procedure for NEET 2021 will start once a qualified candidate fills out the correct application forms and receives regular updates from the counselling authority after the result is declared.

As an admission process unfolds, different authorities enter the picture. As a body, NTA’s role is limited to conducting and preparing the NEET 2021 examination results. Here’s a quick rundown of the counselling procedure to assist candidates in better understanding what to do following NEET:

AIQ counselling: In addition to AIQ seats, two rounds of counselling are conducted by the DGHS for 15% AIQ MBBS/BDS seats. When the second round is over, the remaining seats will be returned to the states. AIQ counselling is not available in Jammu and Kashmir, which has opted out of it. Students from this state should apply for admission through their state quota.

Deemed and Central Universities: In the case of Deemed/Central Universities, the DGHS conducts two rounds of counseling, followed by a mop-up round.

AFMC and IP Wards for ESIC counselling: It is again the DGHS that is responsible for MBBS/BDS admissions at AFMC Pune and ESIC. Those who are qualified and interested in these positions must register via the DGHS portal.

State quota: Counselling for state quotas takes place in two to three rounds, then a Mop-Up round is held afterward. Each state’s counseling authority administers state quota seats for 85% of the seats. State domiciled candidates are generally eligible to compete for these seats.

Private Colleges: A similar counseling authority conducting counseling for state quota seats will conduct counseling for MBBS/BDS seats at state private colleges. Depending on the number of vacancies, counselling may be conducted in three to four rounds, followed by a mop-up round.

Documents Required

Students attending NEET counselling will need to submit the following documents:

— NEET admit card 2021

— NEET result 2021 or rank letter

— Class 10 mark sheet and certificate

— Class 12 mark sheet and certificate

— A photo ID that is valid, not expired, and government-issued

— 6-8 passport-sized photographs

— Caste Certificate (if applicable)

— Disability Certificate (if applicable)

— Provisional allotment letter

*Candidates must bring originals and photocopies of the documents mentioned above.

After NEET 2021 Result: What happens to those who do not qualify?

There are two options for those who did not qualify for NEET. The first is for those determined to become doctors and can commit to another year of preparation as there is no limit to the number of times an individual can take the exam.

Second, as a part of the medical domain, one must also understand that many different fields play a crucial role in the smooth functioning of the system and which can be pursued by one if one is interested. Courses one can pursue without NEET include. Given the multitude of options available, candidates can choose from a wide range of careers.