NEET 2021: Follow these section-wise important chapters

NEET 2021: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) is the gateway for admission to undergraduate programmes in medicine. It is conducted at the national level once in a year. The latest discussions between the Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare regarding the proposal to conduct NEET twice a year has delayed the announcement of the exam. However, candidates intending to appear in the exam are quite busy with preparations, irrespective of when the exam is conducted.

It is anticipated that as soon as the concerned ministries, NMC and the NTA arrive at a decision, the NEET registration will commence. Based on the previous year exam schedule and recent turn of events, it is being expected that the exam may be conducted from May to July 2021. However, there is no official word on this, which means that aspirants must carry on with their focused preparations.

It has already been confirmed that the syllabus is not going to be reduced. However, candidates can expect certain changes in the exam pattern similar to the JEE Main exam. Considering such official announcements, candidates cannot afford to miss out any important topics from the subjects of physics, chemistry and biology. As such, based on the analysis of the previous year question papers, here are the chapters/ topics carrying the highest marks weightage.

Subject-wise in biology, an analysis of the NEET chapter-wise marks weightage indicates that the topics of plant physiology, genetics and ecology carried the highest marks. While these chapters are at the top three positions in terms of marks weightage, candidates must not neglect other important topics from biology. For instance, chapters like structural organisation of plants, cell and cell cycle and diversity of life also carry high marks weightage. One of the most effective strategies to cover such important topics is solving NEET sample papers.

Candidates must also focus on other important topics from other subjects of the NEET paper in order to secure their position at the top of the merit lists. Referring to physics, an analysis of the past year question papers indicate that the top three chapters carrying the highest marks weightage are mechanics, modern physics and electricity. As a matter of fact, mechanics has consistently remained the highest marks weightage chapter in NEET carrying up to 42 per cent of the total marks/ questions.

When it comes to chemistry, organic chemistry of class 11 and 12 have consistently remained the highest marks weightage chapters. Questions from organic chemistry in the previous versions of the NEET exam have carried marks weightage up to 27 per cent. Similarly, the chapters of physical chemistry of the class 11 and 12 level have also carried up to 24 per cent marks weightage.

The high yield topics of NEET indicated here are identified on the basis of the previous year question papers. It is equally important that candidates do not miss out on any other topics that may not be at the top position in terms of marks weightage. However, when time is a constraint, such focused preparations of the most important topics become imperative.