No multiple attempts for NEET 2021, notification soon: NTA

NEET 2021: Following speculations that attempts of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2021) will be increased to twice, the National Testing Agency DG Vineet Joshi today confirmed that the medical entrance examination for undergraduate courses will be held only once this year.

The dates for NEET will be released soon.

The speculations of more attempts raised after Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal announced that the JEE Main will be held four times a year. The students, teachers affront demanded to increase the NEET attempts taking cognizance of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

In January this year, the Education Minister had also hinted that there might be more internal choice questions for NEET 2021, however, there will not be any syllabus cut.

Since last year, admission to MBBS courses in All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) are held through NEET. Moreover, five extra seats are reserved for children of Kashmiri migrants as well as Kashmiri pandits or Hindu families in college admissions.

Students will get relaxation in cut-off up to 10 per cent as well as the number of seats will be increased up to 5 per cent in each course for them.