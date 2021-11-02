NEET-UG 2021 cut-off released, check category wise qualifying marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) declared NEET UG result 2021 on November 1. With it, cut-off for the exam has also been announced. This year, NEET cut off marks for General category is 720-138 marks, for SC / ST / OBC category it is 137-108 marks, for the General-PwD category it is 137-122 marks, and for SC / ST / OBC-PwD it is 121-108 marks.

Compared to last year, this time the NEET 2021 cut-off has gone lower. In the year 2020, the cut-off for general category candidates was 720-147 marks and for SC / ST / OBC category candidates it was 146-113 marks. As for the general PwD and SC / ST / OBC-PwD candidates, the minimum qualifying marks were 146-129 and 128-113, respectively.

The cut off for NEET 2021 is mentioned in the scorecard. Along with it, the number of candidates appearing in each category is also mentioned. As per the general rule of the exam, the cut off of NEET for the general category is 50th percentile, whereas, for SC/ST/OBC it is 40th percentile.

As for the general PwD candidates, it is 45th percentile and for SC / ST / OBC-PwD candidates it is 40th percentile. The cut-off marks given in the scorecard are the marks corresponding to these predetermined cut-off percentiles.

How to check NEET 2021 cut-off

Candidates who wish to check and download NEET 2021 cut-off in the scorecard, may follow the steps below.

Step 1: Go to the official website neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Locate the link for the result and click on it.

Step 3: Access login by entering roll number and date of birth.

Step 4: Download NEET 2021 scorecard from the dashboard.

Step 5: In the scorecard, look for “Cut – Off Percentile and Score As Per MCI / DCI Regulation”

Step 6: Under this section, look for the cut off of your category.

Candidates who have scored upto or more than the cut off marks have been featured in the all India merit list of NEET 2021. Based on the merit, candidates shall now be called for 15 per cent all India quota counselling.

The NEET 2021 counselling will be conducted by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) and via it, 15 per cent UG medical seats will be filled in the colleges across the nation. The remaining seats will be filled via state counselling. Even in the state counselling, seats will be allocated based on NEET AIR. The dates and details for both the counselling will be announced soon.