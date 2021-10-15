NEET-UG 2021 answer key released: How to check, raise objections

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has made the official answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) available on the official website – neet.nta.nic.in. Candidates can download NEET official answer key for all code M, N, O and P. Along with NEET answer key, NTA has also released the NEET OMR answer sheets.

Using the NEET answer key and OMR answer sheet, candidates can calculate their approximate scores. Candidates can challenge the NEET answer key 2021 NTA till October 17.

How to download NEET 2021 answer key PDF

Given below are the steps to download the NEET answer key from neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 1: Visit the official NTA NEET website which is neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on ‘View and challenge answer key, OMR and response sheet’ link

Step 3: Enter the application number, password and security pin

Step 4: Click on ‘view/challenge answer key’

Step 5: NEET answer key mentioning answers to the questions for particular code will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Go through the answer key of the code and verify answers.

Step 7: Using the NEET official answer key by NTA, evaluate the scores to be obtained in the medical entrance exam

How to calculate scores using the answer key of NEET 2021

As per the marking scheme, four marks are awarded for every correct answer and one mark is deducted for an incorrect one. Using the NEET marking scheme and formula below, students can calculate their aggregate NEET 2021 scores

NEET Scores = Number of correct answers X 4 – Number of incorrect answers X 1

How to challenge the NEET answer key 2021

Aspirants will be able to challenge the answer key of NEET 2021 by paying a non-refundable processing fee of Rs. 1000 per challenged answer. Each answer challenged will be scrutinized by NTA with the help of experts. If a challenging answer is accepted by the authority, the NEET official answer key will be revised incorporating the correct option.