NEET 2021 admit card: From dress code to Covid guidelines, here are 5 things you need to know

The NEET UG 2021 admit cards have been released by the National Testing Agency (NTA). Candidates who registered for the entrance exam can download their hall ticket online from the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The NEET-UG 2021 is scheduled to be held on September 12, 2021. It will be held in offline mode, in around 202 cities across the country.

How to download NEET 2021 admit card:

The admit card of NEET is only available online. Other than the official website, NEET UG 2021 aspirants cannot get from any other sources. The steps to download it are as follows:

Direct link to download

Step 1 – Visit the NTA official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2 – On the homepage of the website, click on the link for ‘download admit card’.

Step 3 – After this, in the next screen, the NEET 2021 login is displayed.

Step 4 – Now, the candidates need to enter details like registration number and date of birth.

Step 5 – After login, candidates download NEET 2021 admit card from the login.

Candidates must download admit cards and secure a print copy. On the exam day, only a clear printout of it shall be accepted. Apart from this, here are 5 important things that UG aspirants must know:

1 – On the exam day, along with the admit card, candidates also need to carry one passport size photograph which is to be pasted on the attendance sheet, a valid ID proof or PwD certificate (if applicable), one postcard size photograph (4”X6”) colour photograph with white background to be pasted on the proforma.

2 – At the exam hall, candidates will be subjected to extensive and compulsory frisking before they enter the examination hall. It will be done with the help of highly sensitive metal detectors. Hence, candidates are advised to reach the examination venue as per the report timing specified in the admit card along with all the necessary documents.

3 – Examinees will also need to follow a dress code while appearing for the exam. Candidates should not wear light clothes with long sleeves. Whereas, those who will come in cultural/customary dress at the exam centre, should report at the centre at least an hour before the last reporting time i.e. 12.30 pm. Clothes with large buttons are also not allowed.

4 – Items like bags, Bluetooth, books, paper, paper, notes, calculators, NEET previous year question papers, etc are banned from the exam hall.

5 – At the exam hall, candidates will have to maintain all the social distancing guidelines that are mentioned in the admit card.

NEET 2021 is a pen-paper based test of the duration of three hours. In the paper, there will be 4 sections for physics, chemistry, zoology, and botany. Each subject will consist of two sections – Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. However, students can choose to attempt any 10 questions out of these 15 questions.

Section A is a total of 140 marks, whereas, Section B is of 40 marks. All the questions shall be from NEET 2021 syllabus. For every correct answer, candidates will get 04 marks and for an incorrect answer, 01 marks will be deducted from the total marks.

NEET-UG is conducted by NTA in pen and paper mode in 13 languages. It is conducted at the national level to shortlist candidates for admission to MBBS/ BDS/ BAMS/ BSMS/ BUMS/ BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in medical colleges all over India. NTA is responsible for conducting and preparing the result for the entrance exam. Thereafter, the category-wise NEET 2021 All India Rank (AIR) is given to the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) of DGHS to conduct counselling for admission to MBBS / BDS courses.