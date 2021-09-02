NEET 2021 admit card release date: Check details needed to download it

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the NEET 2021 admit card on September 9, 2021. Officially, there is no date for the release of the admit card. However, in the information brochure, it is mentioned that the admit card will be issued three days before the exam date. This year, the exam date for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET-UG) is September 12, 2021. Hence, it is expected that the NEET admit card will be available next week.

Recently, NTA has intimated the city allotment to NEET 2021 aspirants. The registered candidates can view their advanced information for allotment of the centre city at neet.nta.nic.in. To check it, candidates need an application number and date of birth. The same details shall be needed to download the admit card.

The admit card of NEET 2021 will not be sent via post. The admit card will indicate the details like roll number, question paper medium, reporting time, gate closing time, address of the exam centre etc. It is an important document that should be kept safe even after the NEET 2021 result is announced.

How to download NEET 2021 Admit Card:

Candidates will be able to download it by following the steps below:

Step 1: Go to the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Now, click on the respective link of the download admit card. Following this NEET 2021 login shall appear on the screen.

Step 3: Next, enter the application number, date of birth and security pin.

Step 4: After entering the details, click on the ‘submit’ button.

Step 5: Now, the admit card will appear on the screen. Download its pdf and take its printout.

After the admit card has been downloaded, the candidates must check all the particulates mentioned in it. In case of any discrepancy found in the admit card, the candidates must report it to NTA immediately.

At the exam centre, the candidates are required to carry the printout of the admit card along with a valid id proof, one passport size photograph, valid original identity proof, PwBD certificate (if applicable), proforma downloaded with the admit card with the postcard size photograph (4”X6”) pasted on it.

Before appearing for the examination, the candidates must read all the instructions and should know the NEET 2021 syllabus and exam pattern. This year, reportedly 16 lakh candidates have registered for NEET 2021. It is a pen-paper based test. There has been a change in the exam pattern this year. The test comprises multiple-choice questions from Physics, Chemistry, Botany and Zoology. Each subject will have 2 sections. Section A will have 35 questions and Section B will have 15 questions. Out of these 15 questions, the candidates have to attempt any 10 questions. Each question carries 04 marks. For each incorrect answer, 01 marks will be deducted.

NEET-UG is held at national level for admission into MBBS / BDS / BAMS / BSMS / BUMS / BHMS and other undergraduate medical courses in recognized medical / dental / AYUSH and other colleges / deemed universities / institutes in India.