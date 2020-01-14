NEET 2020: Important topics and how to prepare

NEET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm NEET 2020 is scheduled to be conducted on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm

NEET 2020: With AIIMS and JIPMER also enrolling students through National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) instead of conducting their separate entrance exams, the competition is expected to further increase for the medical and dental examination this year. Aspirants need a fool-proof strategy to ace the exam.

The three-hour-long exam will be conducted on May 3, 2020 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Candidates will have to solve 180 questions in 180 minutes, which means only one minute would be available per question. While for every correct answer, candidates would get four marks, every incorrect answer results in a deduction of one mark. Thus, it is important to attempt questions carefully in the test.

NEET 2020: Important topics

Saurabh Kumar, director academic, Vidyamandir Classes informed that the most important topics to prepare for the NEET 2020 are –

Physics: Heat and thermodynamics, optics and modern physics

Botany: Morphology, anatomy, photosynthesis, genetics, and molecular basis of inheritance

Zoology: Cell, animal physiology, human reproduction and evolution

Chemistry: Alcohol, phenyl, ether, ionic equilibrium, thermodynamics, chemical bonding and periodic properties, p block elements

NEET 2020: How to prepare

“Since AIIMS is also included in the list of colleges, competition is expected to go much higher since AIIMS is a charm for medical aspirants. The cut-off every year is between 5-55 per cent but it can be expected to go up this year. Thus, how one prepares becomes extremely critical,” commented Kumar.

Physics the deciding factor

“Since the Board exams are in February, candidates will already be done with the syllabus and till May, they have ample time to revise. One should start with easy topics so that they have confidence moving forward. Physics is considered the toughest for medical aspirants. Since most students have clarity of concepts in Biology and Chemistry, Physics becomes a deciding factor in NEET,” added.

“In chemistry, botany and zoology, NCERT is a must. Candidates should have been thorough with it by February. For Physics, what gives an edge is the eye for detail. Often candidates falter in calculations; questions need to be read properly. Since there is only one minute for every question, during the exam and even preparation attempting what one knows better is advisable,” he said.

Body clock matters

“Candidates should appear for mock tests in the same time slot that’s scheduled for D-day. This will make a student’s body clock attuned to the test timing and the brain will remain active during this period,” he said, while adding, “About 10-15 days before the exam, students need to be extra cautious about their food habits. To perform their best, they should avoid fried stuff and increase their intake of antioxidants as this lowers stress levels.”

NEET 2020: Entire Syllabus

These topics are said to be based on class 11 and 12 levels of difficulty. This syllabus is common and created by the Medical Council of India (MCI).

Biology

Physics

Chemistry

The result is expected to be released by June 4, 2020. Those who clear the NEET will have to appear for counselling rounds conducted by the Health Ministry, Government of India. Over 15 lakh candidates appeared for the medical entrance exam last year, while in 2018, over 13 lakh appeared for it. This year, too, the number is expected to cross 10 lakh.

