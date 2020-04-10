NEET 2020 preparation strategy: Important topics, books

NEET 2020: The dates of exam will be announced by end of May. (Representational image) NEET 2020: The dates of exam will be announced by end of May. (Representational image)

As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) has been postponed till May-end, medical aspirants have nearly a month extra to prepare for the exam. To ensure that the preparation goes in the right direction and remains focused, it is critical to invest time in the subjects based on their weightage. First thing to ensure is to narrow down on important topics.

For Biology, the unmissable chapters are – Cell The Unit of Life Morphology of Flowering Plants, Anatomy of Flowering Plants, Sexual Reproduction in Flowering Plants Principle of Inheritance and Variation, Molecular Basis of Inheritance, Human Reproduction Biotechnology: Principles and Processes, Neural Control and Coordination, Chemical Coordination, and Integration

Read| Dental vs veterinary vs AYUSH courses: Options beyond MBBS on clearing NEET

For Physics, the major topics are – Modern Physics, Optics, Magnetics, Electrostatics, System of Particles, Gravitation and Rotational, Mechanics, work, energy and power

For Chemistry, the important topics constitute – Basic concepts of chemistry, ionic equilibrium and chemical equilibrium, Thermodynamics and Thermochemistry, General Organic Chemistry, Organic Compounds Containing Oxygen, p-block, d-block and f-block, environmental chemistry, solid state, Solutions

In video| How to prepare for NEET

This year, total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for the exam. The maximum applications have been received from Maharashtra with 2.28 lakh candidates — a huge leap from Uttar Pradesh which came second with 1.54 lakh candidates. From this year onwards, NEET has been made mandatory for admission to AIIMS and JIPMER as well, earlier, the institutes used to have their own entrance exams.

An RTI filled by indianexpress.com revealed that the fee collected as application for NEET 2019 ranges somewhere between Rs 113 crore to Rs 212 crore (Rs 1,13,95,31,250 to Rs 2,12,71,25,000). Additionally, Rs 61,22,000 were collected as answer key objection raising fee in 2019 for NEET.

— The list of important topics is provided by Pearson publishing group.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd