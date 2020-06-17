NEET 2020 postponed till August? Here is a fact check

Circular doing rounds on social media. (Screengrab) Circular doing rounds on social media. (Screengrab)

NEET 2020: A circular doing the rounds on social media platforms and digital messaging services that claims the medical entrance exam, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2020, has been further postponed and will be held in August, is fake. It may have resulted from several students demanding the postponement of the exam due to increasing cases of coronavirus, however, there has not been any official statement on this yet.

In several webinars, the Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD) has addressed concerns of students and stated that in the case of “extreme conditions”, the ministry will take “appropriate steps”. Students have taken to social media platforms to raise their demands. Hashtags including #StudentsLivesMatter #postponejeeneet2020, #HealthOverExams and #HealthOverNEETjee are trending on Twitter.

A total of 15,93,452 lakh candidates have applied for the NEET 2020. In 2019, for the first time, over 15 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. For NEET 2020, a total of 33,357 candidates applied from J&K — a rise from 26,595 applications for NEET 2019.

As reported by The Indian Express earlier, NTA will conduct NEET amid social distancing and hence is doubling the number of exam centres. It is expected to add 3000 more exam centres to the existing ones. NEET which was scheduled to be held on May 3 will now be held on July 26. The exam was delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

