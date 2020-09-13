NTA NEET 2020 exam analysis: ‘Paper easy, follows 100% NCERT pattern,’ say students

NEET 2020: Students appeared at the exam following strict COVID-19 guidelines. Express Photo

NTA NEET 2020 paper analysis: The students who appeared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) on September 13 found the paper easy. According to Tanmoy Bashak, a NEET aspirant, “It’s 100 per cent NCERT. The questions were quite easy. Even physics which is considered difficult in past years, was the easiest of all. The chemistry and biology portions have two-to-three tricky questions.”

READ | NEET 2020: Know the expected cut-off

Over 15.97 lakh candidates appeared in the exam that was conducted following strict COVID-19 guidelines. Like JEE, a proportion of students and parents were against the conduct of medical entrance exam considering the health risk, but Tanmoy, among others supported the government’s move. “At the time of solving the paper, I mistakenly removed the masks and chill for a moment, but the invigilator appeared before me within a second and instructed to wear the mask properly.”

IN PICTURES | How did over 15.9 lakh students appear for medical exam

Another student Ishani Agarwal said, “The portions — physics, chemistry, biology were not difficult for me. The questions just follow the NCERT pattern. I am expecting a cut-off above 90.”

READ | How to download unofficial NEET answer key

According to Anurag Tiwari, National Academic Director (Medical), Aakash (AESL), “The paper was relatively easy this year and almost all questions in each subject were based on NCERT content. There is no difficulty level in the paper, physics was easiest, chemistry and biology had some tricky questions.”

MEET JEE MAIN toppers | Girls should aim higher, says JEE Main 2020 female topper | Tricity’s JEE topper is a boy from Amritsar | Vadodara boy only one from Gujarat to score 100 percentile | Mumbai boy scores 100 percentile in JEE Main, tops from state | My competition is with my IITian brother, says Haryana topper

Those who score at least 50 percentile in NEET will be considered as pass, however, candidates will be selected based on merit. Counselling will be conducted after the result is announced. Just like JEE, for NEET too the result is expected to be release soon. NEET is also mandatory for the students aspiring to study abroad.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd