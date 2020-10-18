NEET 2020: Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik calls up topper Soyeb Aftab, wishes him bright future

NEET topper Soyeb Aftab was elated on receiving a call from the chief minister and thanked him. File

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on Sunday called up NEET topper Soyeb Aftab and congratulated him on his success. Patnaik also wished him a bright future, a CMO release said. Aftab was elated on receiving a call from the chief minister and thanked him. Aftab of Rourkela topped the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), results of which were declared on Friday. He created history by scoring 720/720.

NEET Result 2020 | Covid effect? Sharper fall in girls’ NEET attendance than boys | Meet Odisha’s Soyeb Aftab who got full marks in NEET 2020 | Never thought I would score 100 per cent: NEET topper from UP

He is the first student from Odisha to have topped the NEET. Patnaik also congratulated all the students from the state who succeeded in the examination and wished them a bright future.

IN PICTURES | Meet NEET toppers, know their success stories

Governor Ganeshi Lal also congratulated Aftab. “Hon’ble Governor congratulates SoyebAftab of #Odisha for creating history by scoring 720 and topping the merit list. Hon’ble Governor wishes Soyeb many more laurels in future,” his official Twitter handle posted.

Union minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who is from Odisha, also congratulated Aftab on his success and hoped he will bring laurels to the state in the future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.