NEET 2020: Months left, preparation hacks to score well

NEET 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 on May 3, 2020. The exam will be held in pen and paper mode, to fill UG medical / dental / ayurveda / siddha / unani / homeopathy seats in all the colleges of India, including AIIMS and JIPMER.

Candidates who have applied for the exam can download the admit card of NEET 2020 from March 27, 2020. Registrations are already over. Though the examination is three months away, this is the right time to boost your preparation. Hence, here are the preparation tips for NEET.

1. Understand the exam: 15.94 lakh candidates have applied for NEET. To ace an exam with such high competition, the candidate must know the NEET 2020 syllabus.

All the questions will come from the syllabus and candidates should focus on finishing it by mid-Feb, so that ample time can be dedicated to revision as well as board exams. Solving previous years’ NEET question papers is also highly recommended to understand the exam.

2. Make a timetable: It is very important for candidates to make a timetable. However, the challenge is to make the perfect one. For this, candidates firstly need to define if they are an early lark or night owls. Every day, candidates must dedicate at least two hours for physics, chemistry, and biology. Hence, candidates need to study at least six hours every day.

Apart from this, candidates also need to keep 2-3 hours for solving sample papers or mock tests. Candidates can decide this duration separately for each subject, depending on their understanding of it. Candidates should never make their time-table too compact. It should be flexible enough to squeeze in unexpected events.

3. Gradually increase frequency of solving NEET exam mock tests: The nearer the exam is the more should be the frequency to take mock tests. Candidates can start by taking one mock test per fortnight and by February-end should increase it to at least one mock test or sample paper every week and also take subject wise mock tests once every 2-3 days.

4. Dividing the chapters: While preparing, candidates will note that the chapters in biology are not that vast. Thus, two chapters per day can be covered easily in five hours along with their revisions. In chemistry and physics, it is difficult to cover two chapters per day as they are a bit longer and require a lot more practice. However, candidates must complete one chapter each day with revision and practice NEET sample papers for both of these subjects.

5. Make notes: From the beginning, candidates should make notes. These notes come handy during revision and last-minute preparations.

