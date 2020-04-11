This NEET 2020 mock test paper will help you prepare during lockdown

NEET 2020 to be held in May-end. (Representational image) NEET 2020 to be held in May-end. (Representational image)

As the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 has been postponed till end of May, candidates have around a month to prepare. The best way, claim academicians to wait for the exam is to appear for mock test papers and revise on the weaker sections. NEET also is a test of time management considering one has to solve 180 questions in 180 minutes.

Solving the NEET UG mock test 2020 papers is crucial for each medical aspirant. These test papers are considered as practice exams before appearing within the final examination. Solving these tests facilitate you to develop the correct strategy and new techniques. After completing these papers before the ultimate day, aspirants will analyse their preparation level.

Here is one such sample paper. This is prepared by Gaurav Tyagi, Founder of Career Xpert. The answers of each question is written towards the end of the page.

Q1. 99% of the 1st order reaction completed in 2.303 minutes. What is the rate constant and half life of the reaction?

(A) 2.303 and 0.301

(B) 2 and 0.3465

(C) 2 and 0.693

(D) 0.3010 and 0.693

Q2. Pneumotaxic center present in

(A) Pons

(B) Medulla

(C) Cerebrum

(D) Cerebellum

Q3. Which of the following ions plays an effective role in the activity of IUDs:

(A) Copper

(B) Zinc

(C) Iron

(D) Ammonium

Q4. Cardiac cycle is a cyclic that occur in:

(A) Atrium

(B) Ventricle

(C) Single beat

(D) Double beat

Q5. A piece of wood having no vessels (trachea) must be belonging to

(A) Teak

(B) Mango

(C) Pine

(D) Palm

Q6. Which of the following will not give foul smell with CHCL3 and KOH?

(A) Aniline

(B) Ethyl amine

(C) Methyl amine

(D) N-methyl aniline

Q7. The industrial revolution phenomenon demonstrate

(A) Gene mutation

(B) Genetic drift

(C) Natural selection

(D) Migration

Q8. Medical Treatment for BPH Includes?

(A) Finesteride

(B) Methyl Testosterone

(C) Oestrogens

(D) Osmic Acid

Q9. Which important green-house gas, other than methane is being produced from the agricultural fields?

(A) Ammonia

(B) Nitrous oxide

(C) Arsine

(D) Sulphur dioxide

Q10. Hospital wastes are

(A) Hazardous and disposed by incinerator

(B) Non-hazardous and disposed by incinerator

(C) Hazardous and disposed into water

(D) Non-hazardous and disposed into water

Q11. Snow blindness is caused by

(A) UV-A

(B) UV-B

(C) X-Rays

(D) UV-C

Q12. Which of the following is Pollinated by wind?

(A) Grasses

(B) Vallisnasia

(C) Hydrilla

(D) Both 1 and 2

Q13. Deviation by Prism is lowest for

(A) Violet Ray

(B) Green Ray

(C) Red Ray

(D) Yellow Ray

Q14. In SHM there is always a constant ratio between the displacement of the body and its

(A) Velocity

(B) Accelaration

(C) Mass of the Particle

(D) All of the above

Q15. The viability of seeds can be ascertained with the help of

(A) I.A.A

(B) A.B.A

(C) T.T.C

(D) N.A.D.P

Q16. Casuncle is formed by

(A) Peduncle

(B) Cotyledons

(C) Integument

(D) Preisperm

Q17. In a manahybrid cross the genotype ratio of the offspring is

(A) 3:1

(B) 1:2:1

(C) 1:1:1:1

(D) 4:0

Q18. Which cell organelle divides the intracellular space into two distinct compartments i.e luminal and extra luminal compartments?

(A) Golgi Body

(B) Mitochandria

(C) Endoplasmic Riticulum

(D) Lysasome

Q19. Which of the following case have positive entropy:

(A) Addition of organic molecule in aqueous solution

(B) Absorption of Hydrogen gas on platinum surface for heterogeneous hydrogenation

(C) Meeting of ice-cubes in glass vessel

(D) 2H(g) – H2(g)

Q20. Balbiani rings are sites of

(A) Nucleoticle Synthesis

(B) Polysauharide Synthesis

(C) RNA and Protein Synthesis

(D) Lipid Synthesis

Answers – 1 (B), 2 (A), 3(A), 4 (C), 5 (C), 6 (D), 7 (C), 8 (A), 9 (B), 10 (A), 11 (B), 12 (A), 13 (C), 14 (B), 15 (C), 16 (C), 17 (B), 18 (C), 19 (C) and 20 (C)

Pro Tip: While attempting the exam, read the entire questions carefully before solving it. Use the step-wise approach to solve the complex question. Focus more on NCERT books instead of reference books. Avoid guessing within the exam as there’s a negative marking which will lower your score.

