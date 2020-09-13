NTA NEET 2020 Exam Live Updates: Exam analysis, expected cut-off, answer keys

NEET 2020 LIVE updates: Exam being held amid precautions (Express photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational image)

NEET 2020 Exam Live Updates: After being postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic, the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) is held today – September 13 from 2 pm to 5 pm. Over 15.97 lakh candidates will appear for the medical college entrance exam from 3,843 exam centres across the country.

A day ahead of the exam, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank had written to students wishing them luck and asked them to follow safety norms during exams. Candidates not only have to follow social distancing but also need to wear a mask and gloves while writing the test. A section of students had opposed holding the exam during the pandemic.

Those who score at least 50 percentile in NEET will be considered as pass, however, candidates will be selected based on merit. Counselling will be conducted after the result is announced. Just like JEE, for NEET too the result is expected to be released soon after the exam is over to ensure that colleges can reopen timely. NEET is also mandatory for Indian students aspiring to study abroad.