NEET 2020: Know the expected cut-off

NEET 2020 cut-off: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will release the cut-off for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test – NEET UG to shortlist the aspirants for admission to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BVSc and AH courses. The cut-off is the minimum qualifying percentile and scores which must be obtained to pass the test. The cut-off percentile to be secured for qualifying entrance exam has been released through the information brochure.

NEET 2020 cut-off marks will be released along with the result in online mode. The cut-off for general category candidates is 50th percentile, while that for SC/ ST/ OBC, it is 40th percentile.

Also, candidates who wish to pursue medicine abroad should obtain the cut-off percentile and scores. NEET 2020 cut-off is determined on the basis of various factors. Based on the qualifying percentile, the merit list will be prepared mentioning All India Rank (AIR), scores, percentile, category, category rank and other details.

The exam was held on September 13 for admission to 80,055 MBBS, 26,949 BDS, 52,720 AYUSH and 525 BVSc-AH seats.

Factors determining cut-off

– Number of candidates appeared for test

– Total seats available

– Difficulty level of the NEET exam

– Reservation criteria among others

– NEET 2020 cut-off – percentile vs marks

According to the official brochure, NEET cut-off percentile displays the candidate’s performance comparison among other aspirants, while the marks provide how much an applicant have scored out of the total marks. The cut-off percentile and marks vary for various categories. Aspirants can check the table with NEET cutoff percentile and previous years marks for better idea.

NEET cut-off percentile and marks

NEET 2020 cut-off for admission

The admission cut-off for NEET exam is the last rank and its corresponding marks at which the admission to particular college and category is granted. NEET cut-off is considered for admission to following seats:

– 15 per cent All India Quota (AIQ) seats in government colleges

– 85 per cent state quota seats in government colleges

– Deemed and central universities

– ESIC and AFMC

– Private institutes

– 15 AIIMS and two JIPMER institutions

NEET counselling 2020

On the basis of merit list prepared, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will conduct counselling for admission to 15 per cent AIQ, all deemed/central universities, ESIC and AFMS institutes, AIIMS and JIPMER institutions. While the state counselling committees will organise NEET counselling session for granting admission to 85 per cent state quota seats and private colleges in the state.

