NEET 2020, JEE Main to be held in May last week

Both NEET and JEE to be held in May end (Express Photo By Amit Mehra / Representational image) Both NEET and JEE to be held in May end (Express Photo By Amit Mehra / Representational image)

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 which was scheduled to be held on May 3 has now been postponed to be conducted in the last week of May, the Human Resource and Development (HRD) Minister Rameskh Pokhiryal Nishank said in a tweet. He also informed that the Joint Entrance Examination or JEE Main will also be held in May last week.

Now the admit card for NEET and JEE will be released after April 15. Earlier, the admit card for NEET was scheduled to be released on March 27 and for JEE Main it was to be released on March 16.

“Since Parents and Students have to travel to different examination centres, to avoid any inconvenience to them, I have directed National Testing Agency to postpone NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE(Main) till last week of May,” the HRD Minister wrote in his tweet.

Since Parents and Students have to travel to different examination centres, to avoid any inconvenience to them, I have directed National Testing Agency @DG_NTA to postpone NEET (UG) 2020 and JEE(Main) till last week of May. pic.twitter.com/loji50ZQq3 — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) March 27, 2020

https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Over 15 lakh had applied to appear for NEET and an estimated 9 lakh are expected to appear for JEE Main April session. JEE Main had also been held in January session before and is conducted twice a year. JEE Main was to be held in the first week of April.

Both the exams have been postponed amid the coronavirus outbreak in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd