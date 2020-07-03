JEE Main, NEET 2020: NTA to reopen application edit window, candidates can change exam centre from tomorrow

JEE Main, NEET 2020 now in September (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Representational) JEE Main, NEET 2020 now in September (Express Photo by Manoj Kumar/ Representational)

After several letters and online petitions from parents and students, the Minister of Human Resource Development has postponed the engineering and medical entrance exams – JEE Main and NEET 2020 till September. NEET will be held on September 13, from 2 pm to 5 pm while JEE Main will be held from September 1 to 6 instead of July 18 to 23. Subsequently, JEE Advanced too has been postponed to be held on September 13.

Now, to ensure that the exam centres are closest to the candidate, the exam conducting body — National Testing Agency — will open an edit window. Students who have filled their application forms will be able to make corrections if any, and apply for a change in centre cities from July 4 to July 15 at the official website ntaneet.nic.in. The same will be applicable for JEE Main candidates at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Further, the official notice by the NTA states that the admit cards for both JEE Main and NEET will be released 15 days in advance. This implies, the admit card for the JEE Main exam can be expected by August 15 while that of NEET can be expected by August-end of September first week.

To ensure that the candidates are enrolled in colleges without any delay, the results of all these exams will be released within a few days. As per the latest information available with The Indian Express, JEE (Main) results will be released around September 11, and NEET results by the first week of October. The IITs will try to declare the results on the eight-day from the exam, which is by October 5. For IITs, the number of counselling sessions is likely to reduce and IITs and NITS would begin counselling by October 7 which will last for a month. This is being done to ensure that the academic session is not delayed further and students can start the admission process.

