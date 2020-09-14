NEET 2020: How to use rank predictor tool?

Students appeared at the exam following strict COVID-19 guidelines. Express photo by Gurmeet Singh

NTA NEET 2020: NEET 2020 rank predictor is an easy to use tool that helps aspirants to know about their probable rank in the exam. To predict the rank, candidates must enter the score they expect in the exam. To calculate the approximate marks, candidates can use the NEET answer key.

How to use the NEET rank predictor tool?

Medical aspirants can follow the steps mentioned below to use the rank predictor and predict their ranks:

Step 1: Open the Rank Predictor: Click on the link: NEET Rank Predictor

Step 2: Registration: Candidates should register by entering their name, email address, mobile number.

Step 3: Fill exam details: Candidates should enter their expected NEET scores(mandatory), entering the application number and date of birth are optional fields.

Step 4: Result: Candidates should click on ‘predict my rank’ and their expected rank would be available on the screen.

Predicting the rank would be helpful for candidates as they will get to know where they stand among the other test-takers. Candidates can also check their admission chances in colleges based on their probable rank.

The process to calculate the expected score

To estimate the rank, it is important for candidates to know their expected scores. They can use the answer key and response sheet to calculate the marks by applying the marking scheme. The formula to calculate the scores is mentioned below:

NEET Scores 2020 = Number of correct answer X 4 – Number of incorrect answers X 1

Benefits of NEET 2020 Rank Predictor

NEET rank predictor tool helps candidates predict their expected rank in NEET way before the declaration of the final result. They can know where they stand among other test-takers. After knowing their expected rank, candidates can make a list of the colleges where they can apply for admission.

