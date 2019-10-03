How to prepare for NEET 2020 along with board exams

Preparation for boards and the entrance exam is a constant juggle for class 12 students. The pressure to perform well in both can become too much, especially when you are preparing for national-level exams like National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test.

Since NEET is the only entrance exam for admission in MBBS and BDS courses in the country, the competition is extremely high. Around 12 to 13 lakh students are expected to fill the NEET 2020 application form in December. To crack NEET 2020 and also score well in the class 12 exam, students need dedication and a good preparation strategy.

To start with, understand the timeline. Class 12 exams for most of the boards will begin in February and conclude by April 2020. NEET is due to be held on May 3, 2020. Hence, students only have around four months to prepare. For those who are on point with preparation, this is the time to start revision. However, those who have not started yet can also make it by knowing what to prepare.

Prepare important and common topics: As per MCI, the syllabus of NEET has been prepared after reviewing various state boards, CBSE, COBSE syllabus. Hence, it has a lot of common topics. Candidates should prepare these topics very well. In physics, the important topics are — physical world and measurement, current electricity, kinematics, laws of motion, work, energy and power, the motion of a system of particles and rigid body, electrostatics, gravitation, properties of bulk matter, thermodynamics, the behaviour of perfect gas and kinetic theory. Oscillations and waves, etc.

The important topics in chemistry are basic concepts of chemistry, solid-state, the structure of atom, solutions, classification of elements and periodicity in properties, electrochemistry, chemical bonding and molecular structure, chemical kinetics, states of matter, surface chemistry, general principles, thermodynamics, equilibrium, redox reactions, etc.

Biology is the most important subject for those planning to crack NEET because it is the base for medical education ahead. Important topics from Biology are diversity in the living world, structural organisation in animals and plants, reproduction, cell structure and function, genetics and evolution, biology and human welfare, plant physiology, biotechnology and its application, human physiology, etc.

Solve mock Test, sample paper, previous year question papers: Students from all the boards should solve at least one mock test or sample paper or previous year question paper daily. Solving papers helps in understanding the difficulty level of the exam, the type of questions that are asked in the exam, and how well you are prepared to answer them. The correct strategy is to start by taking one test per day but as the exam approaches near, increase the frequency.

Know your strength and weakness: Managing your time well is what all it takes for good preparation. Jort down your weak but important topics and start putting dedicating time and effort into these. You can also read some articles and preparation tips on how to manage time effectively and efficiently between both the exams.