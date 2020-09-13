NEET 2020: How to download unofficial answer key, calculate scores

NEET 2020: Download unofficial answer key here

NEET 2020: The official answer key of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET will be released a few days after the exam. The unofficial answer keys, however, will be released by the coaching institutes within the hours of completion of the exam.

NEET UG answer key will carry the correct responses to the questions asked in the entrance examination. The answer key can be used to calculate the probable scores before the announcement of the result.

The answer key will be available for all the codes of question papers. So aspirants can use the answer key and cross-check their responses as per their OMR sheets.

How to download NEET answer key?

Aspirants have to follow the below-mentioned steps to download the answer key

Step 1: Visit the NTA official website, ntaneet.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the candidate’s login section

Step 3: Enter the valid NEET application number and password

Step 4: A tab to view the answer key will appear on the screen

Step 5: Check the answer key displayed and download it

Step 6: Use the OMR sheet to match the answers

How to calculate score using the answer key?

The below-mentioned steps can be used by aspirants to calculate their probable scores. Candidates must keep the official answer key and their OMR sheet to tally and collate the number of correct responses and the number of incorrect ones. They must ensure that the code of the question paper they received on the exam day matches the one given in the answer key.

The formula to calculate NEET scores is given below:

NEET 2020 score = 4 X (number of correct responses) – 1 X (number of incorrect responses)

NEET result is expected tentatively in October 2020. The exact dates are yet to be announced by NTA.

