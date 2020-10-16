NEET 2020 final answer key released, result to be announced soon

NEET final answer key is available on the website- ntaneet.nic.in. Representational image/ file

NTA NEET Result 2020: National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the NEET final answer key on the official website- ntaneet.nic.in. Candidates can download the final answer key from the website. The answer key is only considered for the declaration of the NEET result and is released just a few hours before the declaration of the result displaying all the correct answers. The result is highly expected to be announced anytime soon.

To check the result, candidates can follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website

Step 2: Login using NEET credentials such as roll number, date of birth and enter the security pin

Step 3: NTA NEET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 4: Check the result and download it for future references.

NEET result will be declared in the form of a scorecard and details such as total marks, All India Rank (AIR), category rank, subject-wise NEET percentile, NEET cut-off score, personal details of the candidate and others will be mentioned on the scorecard. The qualifying cut-off will also be declared along with the result.

NEET cut-off

Candidates have to secure the minimum qualifying percentile to qualify for the entrance exam. The cut-off scores equivalent to the percentile will be declared by the NTA along with the NEET result.

NTA concluded the NEET exam on September 13 in offline mode. NEET score/ranks are considered for admission into MBBS/ BDS/ AYUSH and BVSc and AH courses.

