NEET 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal extends ‘best wishes’ to students appearing for entrance exam

NEET 2020: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal has extended best wishes to students who will appear for the – National Eligibility Cum Entrance Test (NEET) to be held on September 13.

According to NTA, around 16 lakh candidates will appear for the medical entrance exam to be conducted at 3,862 centers across the country following the strict COVID-19 guidelines. The minister also appealed candidates to follow the government guidelines on coronavirus. “I am confident that like the JEE in tomorrow’s NEET exam, all the candidates will follow the Corona Guideline and take the exam with full patience, self-confidence,” Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted.

कल #NEET की परीक्षा है और 3862 सेंटरों में लाखों छात्र परीक्षा में बैठ रहें हैं। इस अवसर पर मैं सभी अभ्यर्थियों और अभिभावकों को ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं देता हूं । — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 12, 2020

He also urged state governments to make necessary arrangements in compliance with the health ministry guidelines. “Acknowledgment by all the State Governments for making concrete arrangements with proper arrangements in compliance with the health guidelines issued by the Government of India. My best wishes to all the candidates of NEET exam again,” tweeted Nishank.

मुझे पूर्ण विश्वास है कि कल होने वाली NEET की परीक्षा में भी #JEE की तरह ही सभी अभ्यर्थी कोरोना गाइडलाइन का पालन करते हुए पूर्ण धैर्य, आत्मसंयम आत्मविश्वास के साथ परीक्षा देंगे। — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) September 12, 2020

According to the revised standard operating procedures (SOPs) issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, exams are not allowed to be held in containment zones. “Only those examination centers which are outside the containment zone shall be allowed to function. Staff/ examinees from containment zones shall not be permitted. Such examinees shall be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or the Universities/Educational Institution/ Agency may consider appropriate measures in this regard,” the MoHFW guidelines mentioned.

The ministry has also made use of masks and physical distancing of six feet mandatory. Universities and exam-conducting bodies are to provide face covers and hand sanitisers to both students and staff at the centres.

