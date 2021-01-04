NEET 2020: Applications open for vacant seats at medical colleges, here’s how to apply

Students who have cleared the medical entrance exam – NEET and could not get a seat so far have another chance. Students can register for the vacant seats at mcc.nic.in. The last date to apply is January 6 at noon. The physical reporting at the institutes for stray vacancy round will be held from January 7 to 15. The session will begin on February 2, as per the official notice.

The stray vacancy round is conducted by the respective deemed, central universities and institutes, AIIMS, JIPMER for which the list of registered and eligible candidates are forwarded by the MCC. The allotment will only be in terms of merit, as per the official notice by MCC.

Candidates can apply by following these steps –

Step 1: Visit the respective college website or mcc.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the new registration tab

Step 3: Register using details

Step 4: Fill form

Step 5: Pay fee, submit

“Colleges must display the eligibility conditions on their website well before the commencement of the Stray Vacancy round in order to enable the participating candidates to make an informed decision. The candidates must be allowed to register online. However, the physical presence of candidates along with original documents is a must at the time of admission. Candidates must be physically present during the time of admission or verification of documents at the college. Any authorized person in absence of the candidate must not be entertained,” the official notice said.