NTA NEET 2020 application form released: Eligibility, exam date, syllabus, admit card

NEET 2020 application: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the application form for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses. This year, the NEET would be the single-window exam for admission to all the medical college in India. The All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS) and Jawaharlal Institute of Postgraduate Medical Education and Research (JIPMER) which used to hold separate entrance exams will also be enrolling students through NEET.

The online applications for NEET 2020 will be closed on December 31, however, candidates can pay fee up till January 1. Candidates will be given a window to edit their application form from January 15 to 31, 2020. It is to be noted that only limited changes or corrections will be allowed, hence, one needs to fill the form properly at first attempt. The examination will be held in a pen-and-paper mode on May 3 from 2 pm to 5 pm.

NEET 2020: Exam pattern

While the exam will be valid for more number of colleges than before, the NEET (UG) 2020 has not changed its exam pattern as compared to the previous years. NEET 2020 question paper will consist of 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQ), each question will have four options with the single correct answer. It will cover physics, chemistry and biology — botany and zoology.

While each question will have four marks, however, after the process of the challenge of the answer key, if more than one option is found to be correct then all/any one of the multiple correct/best options marked will be given four marks (+4). For every incorrect answer, one mark will be deducted.

NEET 2020: Eligibility

Age: Applicant must be at least 17 years of age at the time of admission which is referred to as December 31. The upper age is capped at 25 years, however, for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC-NCL category, there will be a relaxation of five years.

Education: Candidate must have passed in physics, chemistry, biology/biotechnology and English individually and must have obtained a minimum of 50 per cent marks in the qualifying exam. This is valid for class 12 students along with those who have cleared BSc or are in the first year of three-year degree course having cleared PCB at class 12 level, or those who are in pre-professional/pre-medical exam or equivalent.

NEET 2020: Passing marks

To qualify NEET, the eligibility criteria is 50th percentile or 701 to 134 marks. For reserved category candidates, the eligibility criterion is 40 percentile. For physically handicapped (PH) candidates, the qualifying marks were 45th percentile

NEET 2020: Admission processes

Clearing the NEET would not mean that a candidate has secured a seat in desired colleges. One will have to appear for counselling rounds. While 15 per cent seats are reserved under the All India Quota for which the counselling will be done centrally by the Ministry of Health. For admission to 85 per cent of the seats, there are two criteria. The admission under state quota seats shall be subject to reservation policy and eligibility criteria prevailing in the state.

Similarly, the admission to AIIMS, JIPMER, deemed universities/Central Universities/ESIC including Delhi University (DU), BHU and AMU will be conducted by DGHS/MoA/AACCC. Candidates will have to register on the MCC website for admission to these varsities.

NEET 2020: Documents needed

While filling the form, candidates will need the following documents

— Latest passport size photograph (size: 10 kb to 200 kb),

— Post Card size photograph (4”X6”) (Size: 50 kb – 300 kb),

— Signature (size: 4 kb to 30 kb) and

— Left hand thumb impression (in case of any eventuality of left hand thumb being unavailable, right hand thumb impression may be used (file size: 10 kb to 50 kb).

NEET 2020: Application fee

Candidates will have to pay a fee of Rs 1500, for EWS and OBC-NCL candidates will have to pay Rs 1400. For Sc, ST, PWD and transgender will have to pay Rs 800.

